 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft is killing one of Edge’s most annoying quirks — in Europe

Alan Truly
By
Microsoft Edge appears on a computer screen with plants and a window in the background.
Alan Truly / Digital Trends

Microsoft makes it easy to change the default browser in Windows 11. That’s important if you require special features specific to one of the many web browsers that are available on a PC. Unfortunately, it’s not as simple to be rid of Edge entirely.

Microsoft Edge will still load to open some other file types. When opening a link from Windows Settings or other system components, the webpage will load in Edge. That’s now about to change, however, according to a recent Windows blog post.

Recommended Videos

The notes on the latest version of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23531 (Dev Channel) indicate a different behavior in the European Economic Area (EEA). Windows system components will open links in the default browser. If you’ve chosen Google Chrome as your system preference, for example, Windows will respect your choice, but only if you live in the EEA.

Related

It’s not that Microsoft Edge is a bad browser, but you should have a right to choose. Microsoft has been busily adding tons of new features, including the Bing sidebar that lets you access Bing Chat for some assistance without interrupting your normal browser flow.

Edge runs on the same Chromium browser base code as Google Chrome and can even use Chrome extensions. Bookmarks are easy to import, so the transition is pretty painless.

Despite Microsoft’s efforts to replace Internet Explorer with the much faster and better Edge browser, there are good reasons to look elsewhere. The list of Windows web browsers is quite long and there are plenty of excellent alternatives to Microsoft Edge.

Hopefully, Microsoft will bring this upcoming change to everyone and fully respect people’s choice for a default web browser. If it’s restricted to the EEA, it’s probably mandated by law. Even if there isn’t a legal requirement, Microsoft should let you decide which browser you want to use for every link.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan is a Computing Writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech-enthusiast since his youth, Alan stays current on what is…
Microsoft Edge opens AI-upscaled video to AMD graphics cards
The Microsoft Edge browser is open on a Surface Book 2 in tablet mode.

Microsoft is rolling out a new super resolution for its Edge browser, but unlike Nvidia's recently announced RTX Video Super Resolution, Microsoft's take works with AMD graphics cards.

Edge is taking the same name. Video Super Resolution (VSR) leverages AI to upscale videos directly in your browser. Microsoft's announcement reads, "It accomplishes this by removing blocky compression artifacts and upscaling video resolution so you can enjoy crisp and clear videos on YouTube and other streaming platforms that play video content without sacrificing bandwidth."

Read more
PC gamers are flocking to Windows 11, new Steam survey says
Shadow of the Tomb Raider on the Alienware 34 QD-OLED.

According to the latest Steam Hardware and Software Survey, more PC gamers are switching to using Windows 11. Although Windows 10 continues to top the charts, it's slowly losing users to Microsoft's newer operating system, as Windows 11 now compromises over a third of all operating systems in Steam's monthly survey.

It's happy news for Microsoft as Windows 11 continues to inch forward in the Steam Hardware Survey. While the survey doesn't include the software and hardware utilized by each and every gamer on the platform, it still shows us some significant averages. Microsoft has continued to push Windows 11 for new PCs, and the latest survey from Steam suggests that the effort is working.

Read more
Microsoft is already expanding Bing Chat to Skype and phones
Microsoft Edge browser showing Bing Chat on an iPhone.

Bing Chat, the AI chatbot powered by ChatGPT, is one of Microsoft's most exciting products, and the Windows developer is wasting no time in incorporating artificial intelligence into more of its products, including three of its mobile apps: Skype, Bing mobile, and Edge.

Microsoft announced the news in a blog post this morning. The Edge browser and the Bing app are obvious choices for adding AI-enhanced search, and early access users will begin seeing Bing Chat in those apps soon. We'd seen hints about Bing Chat on mobile, just two days ago, so Microsoft is moving quickly.

Read more