 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Old Nvidia GPUs just got a big upgrade

Jacob Roach
By
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11G OC review
Bill Roberson / Digital Trends

Modders have just given Nvidia’s RTX 20-series and GTX 16-series GPUs a big upgrade. The mod is called NvStrapsReBar, and as the name suggests, it adds Resizable Bar (ReBAR) support to older Nvidia graphics cards.

ReBAR is an essential feature on modern GPUs, supported by Nvidia and AMD, and explicitly required for Intel’s Arc graphics cards. However, it wasn’t introduced until AMD’s RX 6000 and Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics cards. Developer Terminatorul has devised a solution by modifying the UEFI of your motherboard.

Recommended Videos

Features like ReBAR are enabled by a BIOS file on your video card. Called a vBIOS, this basic program gets the card operating and communicating with your motherboard, and it notes certain perimeters like the GPU’s maximum clock speed. The problem is that vBIOS files are digitally signed and encrypted — you can’t mess with them without some serious modding.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Terminatorul’s solution doesn’t mess with your vBIOS. Instead, it’s focused on your motherboard’s UEFI. The basic process works like this — you make a copy of the BIOS file on your motherboard and add the ReBAR driver to it. Then, you need to reflash the BIOS on your motherboard before running a program from within Windows, where you can set parameters like the BAR size. On the official GitHub page, detailed instructions are available.

Although this mod is a big development for older Nvidia GPUs, it’s not free of issues. Because the mod goes through your motherboard’s UEFI, you’ll need to disable ReBAR and start the process over again if you swap GPUs. In addition, new versions of the mod require you to reflash your BIOS. There’s also the issue with Nvidia’s support for ReBAR. Unless explicitly supported, you’ll need to use the Nvidia Profile Inspector to enable the feature on a per-game basis.

Even with those problems, the mod is working. Terminatorul has been collecting community reports since December of last year, and they’ve gathered quite a list of supported configurations.

If you’re sitting on a GTX 16-series or RTX 20-series GPU and want to give the mod a shot, you can download everything you need from GitHub. Keep in mind that messing with a BIOS file and reflashing carries some risk of bricking your motherboard, so only attempt the mod if you’re confident in this type of modding and willing to accept that risk.

For most people, the mod isn’t worth it. From our testing of ReBAR on Nvidia GPUs, there are only a handful of games that see a meaningful performance benefit.  Even among games that see an improvement, it’s usually only a small performance boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your PC gaming experience, a new graphics card is probably your best bet — our list of the best graphics cards can point you in the right direction for an upgrade.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
The best GPUs if you’re upgrading from a GTX 1650
RTX 3050 graphics card among PC accessories.

Nvidia's GTX 1650 is nothing short of a legendary graphics card. The humble, budget-focused GPU has achieved a massive status among PC gamers, sitting at the top of the Steam hardware survey for years. It's taken a back seat to Nvidia's newer RTX 3060 in recent months, but it's still owned by around 4% to 5% of gamers who take part in the Steam hardware survey.

It's starting to age out of relevance, however. The GTX 1650 is four years old, and it's struggling to keep up with modern games like Alan Wake 2 and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Although the GTX 1650 is still a great option for low-lift esports titles like Overwatch 2 and Valorant, you should upgrade if you want to experience AAA games in 2024 and beyond.

Read more
2 ways you can boost game performance by 75% on old PCs
The RTX 3060 installed in a computer.

Even if your PC is getting old, it doesn't have to mean that playing the latest games is out of the question. While some performance-boosting features were previously reserved for those who own one of the best GPUs or one of the top processors, modders have now stepped in to change that narrative.

As a result, a mod enables using Nvidia's DLSS 3 (or rather, AMD's FSR 3) on much older graphics cards. Confusing? Don't worry, it makes a lot more sense than it seems, and you could use it to boost your PC's gaming performance by up to 75%.

Read more
The prices of some GPUs are rapidly dropping
The back of the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super graphics card.

It shouldn't come as a surprise, but the prices of some of the best graphics cards are rapidly dropping. We just got off a month of hardware launches, spearheaded by Nvidia's RTX 40-series Super refresh, and those launches have caused some major shifts in the prices of older GPUs.

The most prominent example of that is the RTX 4070 Ti. Nvidia released its RTX 4070 Ti Super about two weeks ago. The Super version is set to replace the base model, but plenty of units remain in stock. Now, you can find the $800 graphics card for as little as $720.

Read more