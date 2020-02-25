Computing

Mozilla Firefox’s new feature will make it harder for ISPs to spy on you

By

Mozilla is pressing ahead with its controversial DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) feature that many across the United States and the United Kingdom have lobbied against. The update will add an additional layer of encryption to your internet traffic and makes it more difficult for ISPs to snoop on your browsing data.

Whenever you punch in a web address, the browser queries a dedicated server to process that human-readable domain name into an IP address to find out where that website is actually located. Called DNS Lookup, it is the first step a browser takes to load your website. But since this process is not encrypted, it’s easy prey for internet carriers and allows them to potentially keep tabs on what websites you visit.

DoH, a relatively new internet standard that was developed by Mozilla and Cloudflare, aims to put an end to that. It essentially masks the whole DNS Lookup process and encrypts all the information that is exchanged between the browser and server — preventing carriers like Verizon and AT&T (that are building large-scale ad networks) to monitor your usage.

In the next couple of next weeks, Mozilla will roll out a DoH switch to all of its users. However, unlike other browsers like Chrome and Brave that too have brought DoH support, Mozilla is enabling the new technology by default in the U.S. The rest of the regions will have to manually go into the settings and turn it on. You can do so by heading over to Settings > General > Networking Settings.

DoH has had a rocky journey and faced pushback from several ISP groups as well as governments ever since Mozilla announced it.

In the U.K. especially, Mozilla was branded an “internet villain” by an association of ISPs that, together with the GCHQ intelligence organization and child advocacy groups, claim DoH will throw a wrench in the country’s nationwide firewall system that’s designed to limit access to child abuse websites and copyright infringement domains. Because of this, Mozilla had to abandon its plans to enable DoH by default in the U.K. In addition, Firefox won’t enable DoH when it detects active parental controls and enterprise configurations.

Some privacy experts also argue DoH will barely have an impact on ISP’s data collection practices since there are numerous other points where user privacy can be compromised. Nevertheless, DoH has been embraced by tech companies, as it’s clearly a step in the right direction. Along with Google, Microsoft has announced it will soon bring DoH support to Windows 10.

Editors' Recommendations

Update Google Chrome to latest version immediately to avoid trio of threats

Chrome Smartphone stock image

Microsoft Defender antivirus software to roll out to iOS, Android this year

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max

Many private WhatsApp group chat links are searchable on Google

WhatsApp

The best password managers for 2020

have i been pwned owner uncovers 13 million plaintext passwords leaked from free webhost is a safe password even possible we

AMD vs. Intel

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x

The best free screen recorders for 2020

high refresh rate pc gaming

The most-viewed YouTube videos of all time

Google tries to scare Edge users away from installing Chrome extensions

How to connect a PS3 controller to a PC

Canadian authorities launch investigation into Clearview facial -recognition app

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Infinitely reusable notepads and ingenious AC

awesome tech you cant buy yet rocketbook orbit

Huawei’s new MateBook X Pro laptop comes in envy green, still has pop-up webcam

huawei matebook x pro d launch news 2020 screen

Lenovo’s new ThinkPad laptops offer choice of Intel or AMD hardware

lenovo announces new thinkpad l x and t models for 2020 02 x13 yoga black hero front facing

Apple may ditch Intel for an Arm-based MacBook within the next 18 months

Honor charms with the first MagicBook laptops sold globally