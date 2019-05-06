Digital Trends
Computing

New version of Alexa app for Windows 10 offers hands-free capabilities

Anita George
By
Microsoft Store's Alexa App Screenshot
Microsoft Store/Microsoft

Alexa is officially hands-free for Windows 10 PCs starting this week.

According to an emailed press release from Amazon, the online retailer and technology company released a new version of its Alexa app for Windows 10 PCs, and its most notable feature is that Windows 10 users nowf have hand-free access to Amazon’s flagship voice assistant.

The new version of the Alexa app was released on Monday, May 6. The hands-free feature of the app, essentially allows users to access Alexa “regardless of whether the app is running in the foreground or background.” The push-to-talk feature will still be available for those who prefer to use that instead of the hands-free option, as users are able to “toggle between hands-free Alexa and a push-to-talk experience at any time.”

The updated Alexa app will also include support for playing music through Pandora.

The Alexa app was first made available for Windows 10 PCs in November. The original version (much like the current one) included features that allowed users to play music, retrieve useful information, and even use your PC “to control certain Alexa smart home compatible products including lamps, fans, speakers, and lights.” However, the original version of the app only supported hands-free integration for newer PCs such as the HP Envy, Acer Aspire 5, or the HP Pavilion Wave, just to name a few. Otherwise, users had to manually access Alexa on their PCs.

It is worth mentioning, however, that the new version of the Alexa app for PCs still cannot be used to set up an Amazon Echo device. The Windows 10 Alexa app does support Echo device setup. To complete the setup for your new Echo device, you will still need to download the Alexa iOS or Android mobile app.

If you already have the Alexa app downloaded on your Windows 10 PC, it should automatically update itself the next time you open it. The latest version of the Alexa app for Windows 10 can be downloaded for free from the Microsoft Store. It’s also worth keeping in mind that the Alexa app for PC does require that your PC is running Windows 10, specifically version 17134.0 or higher.

Don't Miss

Common Google Pixel 3 problems, and how to fix them
awesome tech you cant buy yet tronex flashlight feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
google assistant io 2018 sundar pichai
Mobile

Google I/O 2019: How to watch and keep up with the biggest developments

Google I/O is almost here, and we're excited to find out what Google has planned. But what if you're not happy to receive your news second-hand? Here's how to watch the Google I/O keynote and stay up-to-date.
Posted By Mark Jansen
tech trends 30 years from now questionable bitcoin
Computing

Hackers demanding bitcoin payments for code held hostage from GitHub and GitLab

Hackers extracted all the source code from certain GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket repositories, leaving behind a ransom note demanding bitcoin. It remains unclear how the hackers were able to access the accounts.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Computing

How to watch the Microsoft Build 2019 keynote and what to expect

Are you ready for Build 2019? With less than a week away until Microsoft's annual developer conference is slated to start, we'll show you how to tune in to livestream the keynote as well as tell you what to expect this year.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be forewarned, these free MMORPGs will slay your spare time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
Microsoft Edge Browser
Computing

Internet Explorer will find a new home in Microsoft’s Edge browser

Microsoft's legacy Internet Explorer is coming to the new Edge browser based on Chromium, a feature that will likely please business users. If you want to launch IE, all you'll need to do is open a new Edge tab in the future.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
blockchain could be implemented in electoral voting by 2019 floridians go to the polls for early
Computing

Election data is vulnerable. Microsoft’s open source software aims to fix that

Microsoft's latest endeavor could make future elections much more fair, with a push to help secure campaign data from outside oversight and to make sure that voting systems themselves are safe and secure.
Posted By Jon Martindale
IBM Quantum Computing feature
Computing

Quantum goes open source as Microsoft expands Q# programming language

Microsoft announced its Q# quantum computing language is going open source. In the next few months, Microsoft will release its Q# compiler and quantum simulators into the open source community to help spur development.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Can't stand keyboard gaming on PC? Here's how to use a PS3 controller instead

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amd navi rtx 2070 low price navicore01
Computing

AMD’s next-gen Navi graphics cards may offer RTX 2070-like performance for $330

New rumors about AMD's upcoming Navi graphics cards suggest the top-end version could offer credible competition for Nvidia's RTX 2070 and they might do it at just shy of half the price.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Gaming

Here are the best weapons in Fallout 4, and where to find them

The sprawling wasteland of Fallout 4 can be a really tough place without a solid weapon (or three) at your side. Here are 24 of the best in the game and where to find them, including those specific to Nuka-World.
Posted By Will Fulton
Satya-Nadella-Microsoft-Build-2018
Computing

Everything announced at Microsoft Build 2019, from Edge to Azure

If you're excited about what Microosft has in store for everyone over the next few years, checking out its keynote at the annual build show is a great way to do it. Here's everything Microsoft announced during Build 2019.
Posted By Jon Martindale
corsair launches lux mechanical keyboards pc gaming k70 rgb
Computing

These keyboards will keep you typing and gaming in comfort for years

Looking for the best keyboard money can buy? You've come to the right place. Whether you're after something that's great for gaming, work, or just gives you great band for your buck, these are our favorite keyboards.
Posted By Jon Martindale