Nvidia has confirmed its keynote for the upcoming Computex 2022 event, which will take place on May 23.

Team Green will “present how AI is powering the enterprise data center and the latest products and technologies for gamers and creators.“

The announcement also indicated that there will be a range of upcoming technologies and products (from various different segments) that will be detailed due to the stacked speaker lineup:

Ian Buck, vice president of accelerated computing

Brian Kelleher, senior vice president for hardware engineering

Ying Yin Shih, director of product management for accelerated computing

Michael Kagan, chief technology officer

Deepu Talla, vice president of embedded and edge computing

Jeff Fisher, senior vice president for GeForce

Notably, out of the aforementioned six Nvidia executives who have been invited as the speakers for the CEO Keynote, Fisher stands out the most.

As VideoCardz aptly highlights, Fisher made an appearance at Nvidia’s CES 2022 conference in order to introduce one of the most powerful graphics cards currently available, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

So, is Nvidia finally set to unveil its next-gen RTX 40 GPUs that we’ve heard so much about as of late? We’re not sure, but Fisher’s presence may mean that Team Green could be preparing to detail its upcoming products in the GPU space.

The GeForce executive suggested as much with an official quote. “Nvidia and our partners will be announcing new developments and products on both the enterprise and consumer fronts at the show,” he stated.

That said, don’t be surprised if the next generation of GPUs fails to be mentioned at all. Judging by the number of speakers who are from Nvidia’s AI department, the blooming artificial intelligence field will clearly be the main highlight of the presentation. A tease for Ada boards could be in the cards, though.

AMD and Intel join the fray

Nvidia’s longtime rival, AMD, is incidentally scheduled to deliver its keynote on May 23 as well. Team Red CEO Lisa Su could lift the veil on its highly anticipated next-gen Ryzen series, according to VideoCardz. As for whether RDNA 3 is part of the presentation, we’ll simply have to wait and see.

Since the opening stages of 2022, we’ve learned quite a bit about Nvidia’s RTX 40-series graphics cards. For example, the flagship RTX 4090 is expected to offer double the power of its predecessor, the RTX 3090. A September launch period has been cited by industry insiders.

Naturally, though, with such a massive jump in performance, we’ve also heard that these cards will be some of the most power-hungry boards ever released, with some reports suggesting it could reach the 600 watts mark. Some rumors even point toward a test board that sports a total graphics power (TGP) of 900 watts.

The keynote, which will be presented in a digital format, is scheduled for Monday, May 23 at 8 p.m. PT (UTC -7). Nvidia said the presentation will be one hour long.

Elsewhere, Intel could be joining both Nvidia and AMD at Computex with its own presentation to showcase the Arc Alchemist desktop series of GPUs.

Still, even if Team Blue introduces that range at the event, you’ll have to wait a few more months before it hits store shelves due to yet another delay.

