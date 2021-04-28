  1. Computing

Nvidia warns owners of its GPUs about a dangerous security vulnerability

By

Nvidia is warning GPU owners to update their graphics card drivers after the company discovered several high-level security vulnerabilities. ThreatPost reports that Nvidia found bugs in its virtual GPU software and the display driver that’s required for the graphics card to function.

Nvidia has a table showing the drivers for its different product lines across Windows and Linux, but it doesn’t really matter. It seems GeForce, Quadro, and Tesla drivers are vulnerable across Windows and Linux, so it’s best to update your graphics driver regardless.

In total, the company revealed 13 security vulnerabilities, five through the GPU display driver and eight through the vGPU software. Most sit in between 7 and 8 on CVSS 3.1 (Common Vulnerability Scoring System), which is an open standard for rating security vulnerabilities on a scale of 1 to 10.

CVE‑2021‑1074 is one of the most pressing issues, with a base CVSS score of 7.5. This vulnerability shows up in the display driver installer, where an attacker with local system access can replace the installation files with malicious ones. On the other end, CVE‑2021‑1078 received a base score of 5.5, which shows a vulnerability in the kernel driver that could lead to a system crash.

There’s also CVE‑2021‑1085 through the vGPU software (base score of 7.3), which opens the potential to write data to shared memory locations and manipulate it after validation. That could lead to escalation of privileges and denial of service.

If you just have an Nvidia graphics card, you don’t need to worry about the vGPU vulnerabilities. The vGPU software is built for the data center, allowing operators to share graphics card power across several virtual machines. Nvidia recommends updating your graphics card driver through the Nvidia driver download page and the vGPU software through the Nvidia licensing portal (if you have access to it).

geforce rtx 3090

The vulnerabilities highlight the importance of updating your software and drivers regularly. Earlier this year, Nvidia fixed several vulnerabilities in its display driver, and it continues to push updates whenever vulnerabilities show up. The current batch of problems may lead to malicious code execution (ransomware, etc.), escalation of privileges, data disclosure, data corruption, and/or denial of service, so you should update your GPU driver as soon as possible.

All of the issues come through software, so it doesn’t matter which graphics card you have. Even with a last-gen or older GPU — a likely situation given the ongoing graphics card shortage — you still need to update your driver.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap gaming monitor deals for May 2021

samsung lc49hg90dmnxza chg90 series review 49 inch gaming monitor 1

The best AMD processors for 2021

PC Trends AMD Rizen CPU 1700 hand

An online listing confirms existence of the mysterious Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

nvidia rtx 3080 ti listing pre orders coming soon geforce product gallery full screen 3840 3

Is a Mac Pro update coming soon? New leaks point to improved AMD Radeon graphics

apple mac pro and imac design overhaul m1 silicon event 2019 feature v2 768x768

Researchers find a scary data vulnerability in Apple’s AirDrop

android nearby share stacks up against apple airdrop iphone

The best laptops for seniors

best laptops for seniors feature image by samia liamani

The best AIO coolers for 2021

digital storm bolt ii cpu fans

How to pre-order the iMac (2021)

apple imac vs mac mini version 1619026745 new performance

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deals for April 2021

Best cheap desktop computer deals for April 2021

best cheap desktop computer deals - HP Slim desktop

Best cheap laptop deals for April 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for April 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for April 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999