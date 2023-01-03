 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It feels like Nvidia is gaslighting us with this ‘new’ GPU

Luke Larsen
By
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023 live from Las Vegas

Nvidia announced a “new” GPU dubbed the RTX 4070 Ti via its broadcast ahead of CES 2023. Why the quotations around “new,” you ask?

Well, it’s not a new GPU at all actually, but you’d never know it by the way Nvidia GeForce head Jeff Fisher just talked about it. If you weren’t paying close attention to tech media news for the past few months, you’d think this was Nvidia’s fourth GPU in the new RTX 40-series — but no. It’s just a new name for a product that was announced last year, and then quickly retracted.

The specs of the "new" RTX 4070 Ti listed on a graphic.

In October of last year, Nvidia did something unheard of in the tech industry. It “unlaunched” a recently announced product, the RTX 4080 12GB. And that was Nvidia’s own language, not mine, mentioned in a quiet blog post with a total of five sentences, most of which was spent on talking up the hype around the RTX 4090.

And then the rumors starting building that the GPU would get rebranded as the “RTX 4070 Ti,” which Nvidia seems to think would fix all the problems with this overpriced graphics card.

Not only does it not magically make this thing a good value, but Nvidia just completely skipped over the fact that the RTX 4070 Ti is really just a rebrand. Again, if you were watching this broadcast and perhaps missed the news about the “unlaunch,” you’d have no idea that this wasn’t a brand new graphics card.

It’s like Nvidia wants us to just forget that all that “unlaunching” business ever happened, or that it announced a GPU called the RTX 4080 12GB that just now materialized with a new name.

Rather than come clean about what this “new” GPU really is, Nvidia is trying to do mind wipe. It would have been great chance to poke fun at itself or just be honest about what exactly happened. Why not admit that the change was in response to feedback? Tech enthusiasts and PC gamers love to hear that their opinions are heard.

But no. Nvidia wants to play it cool and pretend like it didn’t totally flub this product launch. At a time when its RTX 40-series GPUs already have a pretty bad reputation, gaslighting us wasn’t the wisest choice here.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
CES 2023: Acer’s redesigned Predator Helios 18 looks like a winner
The Predator Helios 16 open on a table.
Dell’s new retro gaming laptops took me straight back to the ’80s — in a good way
Dell G15 rear 3-quarter view.
CES 2023: Acer’s new all-in-ones look like serious iMac competitors
A top-down view of the Aspire S 32 all-in-one with someone using the peripherals.
Nvidia brings the mighty RTX 4090 to laptops at CES 2023
nvidia announces rtx 40 mobile gpus special address at ces 2023 16 27 screenshot 2
AMD responds to GPU overheating issues with RX 7900 XTX
RX 7900 XTX installed in a test bench.
Best Buy’s Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 Black Friday deal is still live
A Meta Quest 2, adjusted to look green, is being used for gaming.
Forget text-to-image; this AI makes videos from your prompts
Watching a video on the iPhone 14 Plus.
AMD RX 7900 XTX: we tested ray tracing in 14 games, with mixed results
Radeon logo on the RX 7900 XTX.
We’re not in a GPU shortage, but it sure feels like one
The RTX 4080 graphics card on a pink background.
How to roll back Nvidia drivers
The RTX 4080 in a running test bench.
I took my son shopping for his first school laptop. Here’s what surprised me
A young man using the HP 14-Inch 2-in-1 Chromebook.
Samsung’s CES 2023 gaming monitors range from curved QD-OLEDs to 8K behemoths
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 on a grey background.
Samsung brought a 5K display to CES 2023 that could take on Apple’s Studio Display
The Samsung Viewfinity S9 monitor with its webcam on top.