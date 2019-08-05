Computing

An Nvidia vulnerability has been found. It’s time to update your drivers

Jonathan Terrasi
By
Nvidia RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Just this month, Nvidia posted a security bulletin on its site alerting consumers that GPUs in its GeForce, Quadro, and Tesla product lines were all affected by serious vulnerabilities. The vulnerabilities range in severity, but get as dangerous as local code execution and privilege escalation, and can be found in all versions of numerous driver tracks that the company provides for its hardware.

Notably, this includes the R430 line that powers the GeForce GPUs. While Nvidia has since issued new patched versions of all of its GeForce and many of its Quadro drivers, patches for some of its Quadro and Tesla drivers have not been released, and in some cases won’t be ready for two weeks.

The revelation of these substantial security flaws comes at an exceptionally awkward time for the GPU manufacturer, as it has just released its GeForce RTX Super line of graphics cards to capitalize on the post-E3 gaming excitement. Considering that concern for local privilege escalation vulnerabilities is often taken less seriously than more menacing remote code execution vulnerabilities due to the comparatively limited attack vector, gamers may not think to download and install a patch to their freshly purchased RTX Super GPU.

These security holes also coincide with a recent disappointing showing against AMD. After AMD successfully tricked Nvidia into sabotaging its own RTX Super release with a less-than-competitive price point, marketing gleaming new GPUs with high-severity vulnerabilities right out of the gate surely feels like getting salt in its wound.

One saving grace for Nvidia is that some hardware manufacturers may bundle the driver update as part of larger system updates, but users should definitely not count on this.

As things currently stand, a local code execution bug combined with a privilege execution bug can leave unpatched devices open to physical attacks in which a malicious actor gains physical access to a device to give themselves administrator privileges and run arbitrary code. This kind of attack is not out of the question, as many of the devices containing vulnerable Nvidia graphics cards are used by creatives who may or may not have robust security models, or may be using publicly accessible devices like those in libraries or gaming lounges. Regardless, any consumer with affected hardware should download and run the patch installers Nvidia has provided (or will soon provide, for those that are not yet available) as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to make a background transparent in Photoshop -- without going crazy
Up Next

The best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy today
Ray tracing ultra — Screenshot 5
Computing

The first top-tier ray tracing-only game will land in 2023, Nvidia guru says

According to the musings of one of Nvidia's top researchers, consumers may see the first top-notch game that requires ray tracing by 2023. Only a handful of games now support it, but the pool is growing as ray tracing technology evolves.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
intel xe graphics everything you need to know inel
Computing

Intel's discrete GPUs will make a big splash in 2020. Here's what we know so far

Did you hear? Intel is working on a series of dedicated graphics cards. It's based on Intel's 12th-generation graphics architecture and it has ex-AMD Radeon developers working on it. It could be impressively powerful too.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nestcam outdoor security camera 2 pack amazon deal hd surveillance
Deals

Save $140 on the 2-pack NestCam outdoor security kit when you buy on Amazon

With two-way audio, 24/7 live video, and intelligent activity detection, the NestCam Outdoor Security Surveillance Camera hits all the right marks in outdoor security. Order the two-pack kit today on Amazon for only $310.
Posted By Erica Katherina
aorus geforce rtx 2080 suer waterforce 2019072515314279487ade0b9a0288b1a31e377c7cb3e5db src
Computing

This liquid-cooled RTX 2080 Super graphics card looks insanely powerful

Aorus has unveiled two new cards that are built around Nvidia's Geforce RTX 2080 Super chipset and that feature built-in watercooling to support extreme overclocking and performance.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
Samsuun laptop leaked photo
Computing

Photos of Samsung’s upcoming Windows laptop have leaked online

Photos were leaked on Twitter of what may be Samsung’s newest Windows laptop, the Galaxy Book S. If so, the newest Galaxy Book laptop will be very different from its predecessor, the Galaxy Book 2.
Posted By Anita George
hp envy 13 review 8
Computing

Who says a budget laptop can't do the trick? These two options nail the formula

The ZenBook 13 UX333 is one of our favorite 13-inch laptops under $1,000, offering great performance and build quality for the price. But HP's 2019 Envy 13 is providing a real challenge.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Capital one credit card use stock photo
Computing

These 5 data breaches have left the biggest mark on Americans

Hacking used to be the esoteric provenance of a small circle of computer wizards showing off their skills to one another. Now, it is a common, global phenomenon affecting millions. These are the five biggest consumer data breach incidents…
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
Playstation character wall at E3 2018
Computing

E3 leaks personal information of thousands of journalists

The details of thousands of journalists has been leaked by the organizers of E3. The Entertainment Software Association had a publicly accessible document on its website showing names, phone numbers, and home addresses of journalists.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
HP Envy Curved 34
Product Review

HP blends retro midcentury design with modern technology in this all-in-one PC

If you’re tired of boring desktop designs, be prepared to be wowed with HP’s gorgeous Envy Curved AIO 34. This all-in-one combines modern silicon options with mid-century modern aesthetics, making it a focal point of any desk.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Intel Core i7-7700K review
Computing

These are the best processors money can buy, no matter how much you can spend

Looking to upgrade your current processor, or build a new PC from scratch? We've selected the best processors at a variety of price points, so you can enjoy maximum performance regardless of your budget.
Posted By Jon Martindale
cubic motion scanning technology mocap siren live
Emerging Tech

CGI faces will soon be indistinguishable from real ones. Here’s how

British computer graphics company Cubic Motion has developed a breakthrough way of doing high fidelity motion capture without requiring markers and a motion capture suit. Here's how it works -- and why the company's dream of next-gen motion…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Macbook Dead Pixels
Computing

Say goodbye to the 15-inch MacBook Pro — the 16-inch model could replace it

The 15-inch MacBook Pro could be on the way out, according to a new report from IHS Markit. The report claims it will be replaced by the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, although its dates seem a bit on the suspicious side.
Posted By Alex Blake
macbook pro 16 inch rumors news price release date 3
Computing

The mysterious 16-inch MacBook Pro may get a completely redesigned keyboard

An all-new MacBook Pro is on the horizon, with Apple said to equip its new laptop with a 16-inch display and powerful processors. We’ve got everything you need to know here, from price and performance to release date and rumors.
Posted By Alex Blake
microsoft surface studio specs features price availability lifestyle 3 1
Computing

The next Surface Studio could break the mold with a modular design

Check out all the latest news, rumors and reports about the Microsoft Surface Studio 3. We're covering why Microsoft is focusing on a modular design, expected upgrades, and other info about the upcoming desktop.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma