Digital Trends
Computing

AMD says it duped Nvidia with a price fakeout, escalating a two-front chip war

Jonathan Terrasi
By
amd ceo lisa su ces 2019 header
AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su

The competition in graphics cards keeps escalating, and the attacks come from both AMD and Nvidia. According to a recent interview with AMD’s Vice President and General Manager of the Radeon Business Unit, Scott Herkelman, it appears that the chip OEM intentionally issued fake prices for its latest line of GPUs in order to edge out its graphics hardware rival Nvidia. In the interview, Herkelman notes that AMD had a keen sense of the effects that Nvidia’s hardware and cost constraints would have on the price points it could offer, and that AMD sought to take a more aggressive tack in this year’s GPU race. In light of the unexpected price reduction of AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT between announcement and launch, Herkelman’s comments seem to confirm that AMD pulled off exactly that kind of bait-and-switch, and that it paid off.

In fact, the lead that AMD’s new GPU line has over the freshly unveiled RTX Super series from Nvidia is predominantly in terms of price. While the RTX 2080 Super can just outperform the Radeon RX 5700 XT, it costs 75 percent more than AMD’s competing chip. On the one hand, Nvidia may justify absorbing this blow because their Super line serves as a refresh between generational GPU releases whereas AMD is meeting it with its new generation of hardware. On the other hand, though, AMD was able to orchestrate a massive price advantage only weeks after an E3 filled to the brim with a hotly anticipated wave of games.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The one area where AMD falls short against its primary competitor is in ray tracing, which even AMD’s newest offering still can’t easily or efficiently handle. Considering how few ray tracing-optimized games are currently available, though, gamers may opt for the most bang for their buck in AMD than invest in Nvidia to ride a trend that still hasn’t quite caught on yet.

This brilliant tactical flourish by AMD also reveals an interesting, more aggressive strategic approach for the company. One of the advantages that Herkelman pointed out was the smaller die size at which AMD could fabricate their GPUs compared to Nvidia, an advantage AMD also touted in CPUs against its perennial nemesis, Intel. It seems clear, then, that AMD’s battle plan going forward will be to offer purely smaller and cheaper chips than the competition, even if they don’t win out on performance. Beyond that, the fact that the company is taking the fight to two massive competitors in two product areas at the same time illustrates just how confident AMD is. But with Intel working on its own graphics cards in the intermediate term, AMD has a long way yet to go to reach complete ascendancy.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2019: From 4K TVs to wireless earbuds
Up Next

Will the Surface Pro 7 ditch Intel chips for Qualcomm's 5G support?
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Will the Surface Pro 7 ditch Intel chips for Qualcomm’s 5G support?

Microsoft might announce a new Surface Pro 7 towards the end of this year and according to new rumors, it might do with a new chip under the hood. Not an Intel chip though, but one from AMD, or even Qualcomm.
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT review
Computing

Which Navi card is best: The RX 5700 XT or the more affordable RX 5700?

If you're an AMD fan in 2019, there's only one real choice to make when it comes to graphics cards: Radeon RX 5700 XT vs. RX 5700. There's $50 between them, but how differently do they perform? Let's find out.
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Radeon RX 590
Deals

Amazon has a killer deal on the AMD Radeon RX 590 GPU ahead of Prime Day

If you’re setting up a gaming PC and are on the hunt for a GPU (arguably the most important part of a gaming rig), then now’s your chance to score the AMD Radeon RX 590 graphics card and save some money -- without crippling your build.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nvidia RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super review
Computing

Can AMD's new 5700 XT beat out Nvidia's Super charged RTX 2060?

The new midrange graphics cards wars have begun, with both AMD and Nvidia launching new cards for gamers the world over to enjoy. But which did it best? To find out, we pitted the AMD RX 5700 XT against Nvidia RTX 2060 Super.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen on angle
Deals

The Apple iPad Pro gets a huge $175 discount for Walmart’s Prime Day sale

Whenever online retailers battle for supremacy, shoppers usually win. And that's definitely the case with Walmart's iPad deals going on right now. If you're in the market for a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, you can pick one up with a $175 discount.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
HP Spectre x360 photo
Deals

HP offers up its own sweet deals on Spectre x360 laptops for Prime Day 2019

Prime Day doesn't just mean Amazon's having a huge sale for its Prime members. Other companies like HP are offering their own deals and discounts. In fact, check out HP's current sale on its Spectre x360 laptops.
Posted By Anita George
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: iPad, MacBook, and AirPods discounts

Prime Day is officially here, and there are still some nice Apple deals to be had during Amazon's big event. We’ve rounded up iPads, Macbooks, and more, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what Apple deals you can expect to find.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches

Prime Day is officially here, and there are still some nice Apple deals to be had during Amazon's big event. We rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what Apple deals you can expect to find.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon prime members get early day deal on eero pro wifi system 23c7d375cdff1a4d95cf656360f8a456
Deals

The Eero Pro Wi-Fi system is $200 off in early Amazon Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is a fine time to upgrade your home Wi-Fi system. Now, Amazon Prime members only can secure an early Prime Day deal on a mesh network wireless router, with the Eero Pro Wi-Fi system now just $299.
Posted By William Hank
wi-fi router deals
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices on Google Wi-Fi mesh network router for Prime Day

Amazon cut prices on Google Wi-Fi mesh wireless network devices for Prime Day 2019. Google Wi-Fi systems mesh network routers are expandable. If you use a conventional router and want faster Wi-Fi, these deals can help you save.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Razer Naga trinity mouse
Computing

Razer slashes up to 50% off mice, keyboards, and Blade laptops for Prime Day

Gamers can get all sorts of deals during Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event. For Prime Day 2019, you can grab Razer gaming mice, keyboards, and Blade laptops at discounts of up to 50% off. These deals start on Monday, July 15.
Posted By Anita George
Del XPS 13 laptop
Computing

Dell launches $200 discount on XPS 13 and Inspiron laptops for Prime Day 2019

If you're in the market for a new laptop, Dell's Cyber Monday in July sale might be worth considering along with your Prime Day 2019 shopping plans. Dell's sale has a wide variety of discounted laptops, including its XPS 13 laptop.
Posted By Anita George
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Alienware m15 headlines Dell’s gaming PC sale to take on Amazon’s Prime Day

If you're looking to save some money on a new gaming PC or laptop, you may want to skip Amazon's Prime Day for Dell's Cyber Monday in July event. As part of the sale, you can score up to $710 in savings on the Alienware m15.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best laptop deals for prime day macbook and xps 189
Computing

The best Prime Day laptop deals: Razer, HP, and Dell XPS discounts

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start preparing for some amazing laptop deals. Every year, we see huge discounts on gaming laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more.
Posted By Luke Larsen