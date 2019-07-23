Share

Gaming PC case maker NZXT previously announced a new line of Starter and Streaming PCs that feature an elegant case design and start at $899 for an AMD system. Now, enthusiasts and PC tinkerers who’d rather put in the elbow grease themselves and not purchase a prebuilt gaming PC can just buy the NZXT H510 case by itself, which provides the flexibility of being able to choose the computing components you want while still maintaining sleek desktop tower aesthetics.

The H510 is a compact, mid-tower gaming PC case that’s available in a number of different color options, including a stealthy matte black finish, an elegant matte white finish, and a dual-tone matte black-and red-finish. Measuring 8.27 x 18 x 16.85 inches and weighing in at just 14.5 pounds empty, the H510 is a relatively compact case that competes well against other prebuilt options, like HP’s Omen Obelisk, Origin PC’s Neuron, and Digital Storm’s Lynx. Like these others, NZXT’s case is understated in its design without a lot of the garish lights typically associated with gaming PCs, making it a suitable case for home or general purpose PCs as well. Gamers who preorder a more aggressive design can also opt for the more expensive Elite version of the case, which swaps out the H510’s front metal panel cover for a glass window to showcase large RGB-lit fans.

The case can support Mini-ITX, Micro ATX, and ATX motherboards, making it versatile, with support for up to seven expansion slots. Like many of its modern contemporaries in the gaming desktop space, the case is constructed from steel for durability and features a large see-through tempered glass side panel, allowing you to showcase your graphics card and liquid cooling system, should you choose to install a radiator and pipes to help with thermal management.

The NZXT H510 features several unique features to help with cable management. The case itself ships with cable ties and strips, pre-installed channels help route internal wires, and NZXT also included a clever cable management bar that helps to keep things tidy and neat inside. The H510 does come with support for I/O ports on the top located near the front of the unit, making it easy to quickly connect flash drives and peripherals. The front ports include a USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 port, as well as a headset audio jack.

The NZXT H510 is now available for preorder for $79. The company expects the case to begin shipping on August 6, so you won’t have too much longer to wait to start building your own custom gaming system or give new life to your existing gaming rig by moving its internal parts to a new case.