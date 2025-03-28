 Skip to main content
OpenAI’s ‘GPUs are melting’ over Ghibli trend, places limits for paid users

By
OpenAI's new typeface OpenAI Sans
OpenAI

OpenAI has enforced temporary rate limits on image generation using the latest GPT-4o model after the internet was hit with a tsunami of images recreated in a style inspired by Studio Ghibli. The announcement comes just a day after OpenAI stripped free ChatGPT users of the ability to generate images with its new model.

OpenAI’s co-founder and CEO Sam Altman said the trend was straining OpenAI’s server architecture and suggested the load may be warming it up too much. Altman posted on X that while “it’s super fun” to witness the internet being painted in art inspired by the classic Japanese animation studio, the surge in image generation could be “melting” GPUs at OpenAI’s data centers. Altman, of course, means that figuratively — we hope!

As a result, OpenAI will temporarily limit the generation rate while the systems are being tuned for better efficiency. The company is aware that ChatGPT may also turn down certain generation requests, but that is being worked on as well. Altman says the duration to apply these fixes “hopefully won’t be long!”

The executive added that while image generation using the latest reasoning model was limited to paid users after enormous demand, free users shall soon be able to create up to three images per day. They did not share a timeline for when to expect the two developments.

Altman’s announcement was hit with another barrage of images generated in Studio Ghibli’s style, making it seem like OpenAI’s restrictions will hardly dampen the spirits of those passionate to recreate their entire image gallery.

pic.twitter.com/JjzXXlp0X5

— Smillew (certified liar) (@Smillew_Rahcuef) March 27, 2025

OpenAI’s latest GPT-4o has become immensely popular for generating highly realistic images with nearly immaculate text. The model is particularly gaining popularity for its ability to interpret images visually and rendering them in different styles, of which the art style of Studio Ghibli, known for popular anime productions, including My Neighbor Totoro. While other image generators can create Studio Ghibli style images with equal dexterity, the 4o model excels at interpreting scenes and recreating them with high accuracy.

Over the last few days since the announcement, we have seen countless stills being, from iconic movie scenes to timeless memes and latest political events being recreated in the iconic Japanese art style. The viral trend has also stirred up online debate about the legality, copyright, and fair use of different art forms.

Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Mobile Writer
Tushar is a freelance writer at Digital Trends and has been contributing to the Mobile Section for the past three years…
