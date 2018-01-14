Want a high-end gaming PC? Origin’s Millennium proves you should go custom.

When you’re shopping for a gaming desktop it’s sometimes hard to see the value in going all-in on a custom-made monster like the Origin Millennium. After all, couldn’t you get the same thing cheaper somewhere else? You could get the same internals, and maybe even save some extra money by purchasing from a mass-market company like Acer, Dell, or Lenovo. Yet there’s a reason companies like Origin charge such a high price for their premium gaming hardware. It’s not because of the internal components. It’s not even because of the lighting inside. It’s the case.

That’s right. A custom chassis can sometimes justify the often exorbitant prices we see on high-end gaming desktops. Instead of just paying a premium for a manufacturer to cram off-the-shelf components into an off-the-shelf case, a custom-made chassis signals that you’re getting something a little special, something a bit more bespoke and less cookie-cutter. The internals are all the same ones you’d get from just buying it yourself, but you’ll find a certain degree of craftsmanship in a good custom-built chassis. Otherwise, you’re really just paying for the labor of putting all the parts together.

Origin’s Millennium is the perfect example of why custom is the way to go. The exterior looks like nothing else, and offers a selection of side panels including tempered glass, laser-itched metal or glass, and 3D printed materials for a textured look. You can buy it in exactly the color you want, or even ask Origin to paint a design that you like.

Inside, you’ll find that every single braided cable has been laid precisely where it needs to be. There’s a logic to how the internal components are wired that makes routine maintenance an absolute breeze. That’s all a part of the extra attention to detail you’ll find in a well-made custom gaming desktop. If you’re going to be spending $4,000 or more on a gaming desktop, you should be getting more than an assemblage of off-the-shelf components. You should be getting a luxury item, and the Origin Millennium is a excellent example of what you get from a high-end custom build.