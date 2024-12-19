Prepare your wallet — this RTX 5090 PC costs over $6,000

It’s safe to say that no one expects Nvidia’s best graphics cards to be cheap, but wow, these leaked listings are something else. Otto.de, a German retailer, briefly listed two Acer Predator Orion gaming PCs equipped with the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080, and the prices are pretty crazy. The PC that comes with the RTX 5090 was priced at 5,999 euros, meaning around $6,240.

These listings were taken down shortly after they appeared, but VideoCardz snapped some screenshots before it was too late. Both seem to be newer versions of the Acer Predator Orion, equipped with Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 50-series graphics cards and Intel’s Core Ultra 200 series CPUs.

As mentioned, the RTX 5090 PC costs a whopping 5,999 euros, but there’s more than just the GPU that adds to that extreme price. The desktop is also equipped with the Core Ultra 9 285K, a whopping 128GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD. The listing also appears to confirm the various leaks we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks that all said the RTX 5090 would get 32GB of GDDR7 memory.

The RTX 5080 counterpart is cheaper, but hardly “cheap.” Aside from the RTX 5080 (which comes with 16GB VRAM), the PC also serves up a Core Ultra 7 265KF, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This is a huge step down in terms of overall specs, and it’s reflected in the price, as this PC was listed for 3,499 euros — which translates to around $3,640.

The question is: How much will the graphics cards themselves cost? $6,240 for a gaming PC is very steep, but there are a few reasons why it’s too early to panic.

For starters, these could very well be placeholder prices. The listings clearly appeared ahead of time and were hastily taken down, so everything is still subject to change. Pre-builts also tend to be pricier than just building your own DIY PC, and these Acer desktops are clearly high-end, so the cost of other components is bound to add up. Water cooling; a solid case; a premium CPU; huge amounts of DDR5 RAM — all of that contributes to the sky-high price. Lastly, prices on the European market tend to be higher than in the U.S.

The bigger indicator of pricing lies in the difference between the RTX 5090 PC and the one with the RTX 5080. They’re $2,600 apart, and some of that is bound to be the CPU and the smaller amount of RAM, but it still shows that the RTX 5090 will be in a league of its own — both in terms of performance and price.

It won’t be long before we know more, as Nvidia is announcing the RTX 50-series at CES 2025 in early January.