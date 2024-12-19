 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Prepare your wallet — this RTX 5090 PC costs over $6,000

By
Acer Predator Orion 7000 sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

It’s safe to say that no one expects Nvidia’s best graphics cards to be cheap, but wow, these leaked listings are something else. Otto.de, a German retailer, briefly listed two Acer Predator Orion gaming PCs equipped with the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080, and the prices are pretty crazy. The PC that comes with the RTX 5090 was priced at 5,999 euros, meaning around $6,240.

These listings were taken down shortly after they appeared, but VideoCardz snapped some screenshots before it was too late. Both seem to be newer versions of the Acer Predator Orion, equipped with Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 50-series graphics cards and Intel’s Core Ultra 200 series CPUs.

A leaked listing of an RTX 5090 gaming PC.
VideoCardz / Otto.de

As mentioned, the RTX 5090 PC costs a whopping 5,999 euros, but there’s more than just the GPU that adds to that extreme price. The desktop is also equipped with the Core Ultra 9 285K, a whopping 128GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD. The listing also appears to confirm the various leaks we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks that all said the RTX 5090 would get 32GB of GDDR7 memory.

An early listing of a PC with an RTX 5080.
VideoCardz / Otto.de

The RTX 5080 counterpart is cheaper, but hardly “cheap.” Aside from the RTX 5080 (which comes with 16GB VRAM), the PC also serves up a Core Ultra 7 265KF, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. This is a huge step down in terms of overall specs, and it’s reflected in the price, as this PC was listed for 3,499 euros — which translates to around $3,640.

Recommended Videos

The question is: How much will the graphics cards themselves cost? $6,240 for a gaming PC is very steep, but there are a few reasons why it’s too early to panic.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

For starters, these could very well be placeholder prices. The listings clearly appeared ahead of time and were hastily taken down, so everything is still subject to change. Pre-builts also tend to be pricier than just building your own DIY PC, and these Acer desktops are clearly high-end, so the cost of other components is bound to add up. Water cooling; a solid case; a premium CPU; huge amounts of DDR5 RAM — all of that contributes to the sky-high price. Lastly, prices on the European market tend to be higher than in the U.S.

The bigger indicator of pricing lies in the difference between the RTX 5090 PC and the one with the RTX 5080. They’re $2,600 apart, and some of that is bound to be the CPU and the smaller amount of RAM, but it still shows that the RTX 5090 will be in a league of its own — both in terms of performance and price.

It won’t be long before we know more, as Nvidia is announcing the RTX 50-series at CES 2025 in early January.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
OpenAI opens up developer access to the full o1 reasoning model
The openAI o1 logo

On the ninth day of OpenAI's holiday press blitz, the company announced that it is releasing the full version of its o1 reasoning model to select developers through the company's API. Until Tuesday's news, devs could only access the less-capable o1-preview model.

According to the company, the full o1 model will begin rolling out to folks in OpenAI's "Tier 5" developer category. Those are users that have had an account for more than a month and who spend at least $1,000 with the company. The new service is especially pricey for users (on account of the added compute resources o1 requires), costing $15 for every (roughly) 750,000 words analyzed and $60 for every (roughly) 750,000 words generated by the model. That's three to four times the cost of performing the same tasks with GPT-4o.

Read more
The Dell G16 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $450 off right now
The Dell G16 7630 gaming laptop on a white background.

Gaming laptop deals that are truly worth buying usually don't come cheap, but if you look hard enough, you can find offers that will let you enjoy huge savings. Here's a great example: the Dell G16 with a $450 discount from Dell, which brings it down from $1,750 to a more reasonable $1,300. You're going to get amazing value at this price, but if you want to pocket the savings, you're going to have to rush into completing your purchase because we're not sure how much time is remaining before the bargain expires.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 gaming laptop is a pretty powerful device, as it runs on the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, it won't have any trouble playing today's best PC games, and with its 1TB SSD, you'll have enough storage space for several AAA titles with all of their required updates and optional DLCs. The Dell G16 ships with Windows 11 Home, so you can start downloading and installing games right after unboxing.

Read more
The massive LastPass hack from 2022 is still haunting us
LastPass website on a laptop.

Just when you thought the LastPass breach of 2022 was over, we're still learning just how detrimental the hack was. According to blockchain expert ZachXBT and spotted by The Block, $5.36 million was stolen from 40 users in a string of attacks. This is on top of the $4.4 million stolen in October 2023 and $6.2 million earlier this year in February 2024.

The original hack goes back to 2022 when hackers claimed to have accessed LastPass' data, which contained API tokens, customer keys, multifactor authentication seeds (MFA), and encrypted password vaults. Although no official information explains how the breach happened, it's possible that the hacker responsible gained access to information that aided the breach. Hackers forced their way in despite the password vaults being encrypted because users reused weak or previously leaked combinations. This access, combined with the users' weak or reused passwords, led to the various accounts being compromised.

Read more