 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Reviews

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Proton Drive review: Secure your files and photos with end-to-end encryption

By
Proton Drive Plus is open on a PC monitor.
Alan Truly / Digital Trends
Proton Drive Plus
MSRP $119.88
Score Details
DT Editors' Choice
“Proton Drive Plus maximizes cloud security at an affordable price, particularly if you subscribe to other Proton services.”
Pros
  • Strong end-to-end encryption and privacy
  • Good cross-platform support
  • Convenient web app for file access
  • Easy file and folder sharing by users or a link
  • Built-in document editor with collaboration
Cons
  • Photo gallery isn't searchable
  • Windows app lacks photo access

If you’ve been questioning whether Google Drive, iCloud, and OneDrive are secure enough for your personal data, Proton Drive could be the answer you’re looking for. It’s great that computers and phones come with easy backup and syncing options, but eventually, you could need more.

Recommended Videos

The best cloud storage services ensure privacy, enhance security, and more at competitive prices. I researched the security of Proton Drive’s free and paid plans, then went hands-on to review the features and ease of use to confirm its quality and long-term value.

Related

Tiers and pricing

Proton Drive has free and paid plans with the most savings on bundles.
Proton Drive has free and paid plans, with the most savings on bundles. Proton

Proton Drive subscriptions start at $5 monthly, but it’s unlikely you’ll want to stop accessing the files and photos you’ve uploaded after only a month. The best cloud storage deals require a commitment of at least a year.

An annual subscription to Proton Drive Plus costs $48 for 200 GB of cloud storage with end-to-end encryption for maximum security. That’s 24 cents per GB, a bit higher than most cloud storage. However, it includes an online document editor that stores previous versions of files so you can revert to an earlier draft of a document. It’s similar to how you can revert files in Google Docs.

If you need more space, the Proton Unlimited suite increases storage to 500 GB for $120 annually, matching the price per GB of Proton Drive Plus. It also adds several popular security services like Proton Mail, Proton VPN, and Proton Pass.

Proton Duo is a two-person version of Proton Unlimited that doubles secure storage to 1 TB for 50% more, $180 per year. Proton Family is a 6-user account with 3 TB of encrypted cloud data for $288 annually. As usual, the cost per GB decreases as your storage needs rise.

If you’re unsure about subscribing, you don’t have to pay to enjoy the protection of Proton’s end-to-end encryption cloud storage. Proton Free includes the same apps as Proton Unlimited, with some restrictions. It’s limited to 5 GB of storage and lacks document version history, but uses the same end-to-end encryption as Proton Drive Plus.

Proton offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, which could ease your mind if you’re considering one of the more expensive Proton Drive plans.

Design

Proton Drive suggests folders for back up but lets me add or remove as I like.
Proton Drive suggests folders for backup up but lets me add or remove as I like. Digital Trends

I tested Proton Drive as part of a Proton Unlimited subscription, starting with my Windows PC, then syncing files and photos with my iPhone. The Windows app guided me to select the folders I wanted to back up, and gave me an option to choose a location on my local drive for synced files. The default choices were good, but I added my DJI Neo drone footage to the list so I could easily access and share those videos on other devices.

The backup started immediately and ran in the background as I continued using my computer. I synced several GB of photos, videos, files, and folders in my testing, and it quickly started appearing in the Proton Drive app on my iPhone.

Proton Drive starts syncing files to other devices immediately.
Proton Drive starts syncing files to other devices immediately. Digital Trends

A new option lets me minimize local storage use by selecting folders that only sync files when I request them, instead of maintaining multiple copies on various devices. It’s also possible to sync cloud changes as they happen for quicker access. I chose optimized storage for most folders to keep my local drive space free.

Proton also develops apps for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android that let me backup and sync data across devices. Chromebooks can use the Android app, but Linux computers can only access Proton Drive via the web app, which is quite useful but lacks a backup option.

The desktop apps manage backup and sync settings, but to see items synced from mobile, I need to use the web app by going to my Proton account. From Proton Drive’s web app, I can browse, search, upload, and download files and folders from almost any device.

Proton Drive's web app provides desktop access to encrypted iPhone photos.
Proton Drive’s web app provides desktop access to encrypted iPhone photos. Digital Trends

It’s somewhat like using Microsoft OneDrive with media and files accessible in one place, with a large file list on the right and an expandable folder tree to narrow in on the files I want in a left sidebar.

On mobile devices, the Proton Drive app fills both purposes. I can control backup options for my iPhone and open and edit files and folders from any of my devices that sync to Proton Drive.

Features

Proton Drive uses end-to-end encryption for all files and media.
Proton Drive uses end-to-end encryption for all files and media. Digital Trends

For truly secure storage, I need data encryption to start on the device I’m using and remain until I’m ready to use that file again. That’s called end-to-end encryption, a feature Proton Drive includes in every plan, even Proton Free.

On my computer, that happens quickly, but there is a noticeable delay for encryption during the first sync of photos and videos from my iPhone 13 Pro Max. An iPhone 16 would be significantly faster. After the initial setup, Proton Drive works in the background, quickly syncing media and backups as changes happen.

While it’s important to securely back up data, I also want easy access to my files and convenient browsing from all my devices. While Google divides cloud storage into media on Google Photos and files on Google Drive, Proton Drive combines backups, documents, files, and media into a single web app.

I can create and collaborate on documents in Proton Drive.
I can create and collaborate on documents in Proton Drive. Digital Trends

Proton Drive works well, syncing data quickly and reliably. I can search or browse computer backups, files, and documents. The document editor is similar to Microsoft Word online or Google Docs with version history, collaboration, comments, and the option to download in Word, PDF, and other formats.

I have no complaints with the file system, but the photo gallery won’t pose any threat to Google Photos, iCloud Photos, or any cloud service dedicated to media. Most notably, I can’t search for a photo with keywords, dates, or even metadata. Browsing is the only option.

Proton Drive includes advanced file and folder sharing features.
Proton Drive includes advanced file and folder sharing features. Digital Trends

Secure file sharing works very well. I can share media, files, and folders with specific contacts or create a link that anyone can access without needing a Proton account.

Support

Proton Drive offers support via email after filling out a form.
Proton Drive offers support via email after filling out a form. Digital Trends

Proton Drive has a nice support center with plenty of articles to search or browse for quick assistance. If I need more personal help, I can contact Proton with a web form that takes my name, email, and details about my question or problem.

I tested Proton Drive support by asking about viewing photos in the Windows app. The reply took about three hours, which is fast for email support. I already knew the web app was the only solution for computers, but I learned others had asked about photos in the desktop app, and that feature might come in a future update.

Overall, I found Proton Drive’s support was quick, friendly, and helpful, despite the limitations of email.

Privacy and security

Proton was founded by CERN scientists to answer a need for private messaging. The company’s first product was Proton Mail, one of the most secure email solutions available. Proton Drive follows in those footsteps with a clean privacy policy that keeps your data safe.

Beyond privacy claims, Proton Drive’s end-to-end encryption ensures all data is secure. Proton staff can’t read the files or view the photos you’ve uploaded. Your devices hold the decryption key.

If you use biometric authentication like Face ID or fingerprint scans to unlock your phone and computer, everything in Proton Drive should remain secure. Even if you lose your phone or a hacker gains access to your computer, it would take thousands of years to decrypt files without the key.

Is Proton Drive right for you?

Proton Drive is a great option for secure cloud backups. It’s also a convenient way to sync files across devices without any risk of data leaking to hackers, government agencies, internet providers, and cloud storage providers. The default cloud services on your computer and phone lack end-to-end encryption, potentially exposing your photos and other personal information.

You might pay a little more, but Proton Drive or other secure cloud services are worth consideration. If you already subscribe to Proton Mail, Proton VPN, or Proton Pass, a bundle that includes 500 GB or more of Proton Drive storage doesn’t cost much more.

Proton Free is a great way to get started since it includes all these apps at no cost. I like Proton Unlimited and recommend it if you need more privacy and safety online.

That said, the photo gallery could be better, so you might want to keep your Google Photos or iCloud Photos subscription if you store photos in the cloud.

There are other privacy-focused solutions like NordLocker, Dropbox Advanced, Sync, and pCloud, so stay tuned for more secure cloud storage reviews and comparisons.

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan Truly is a Writer at Digital Trends, covering computers, laptops, hardware, software, and accessories that stand out as…

Editors’ Recommendations

This free service just hit a huge website security milestone
global internet usage one zettabyte computer server room information cloud web net

One of the most important security features that protect your personal data as you browse and interact with various websites is enabled by a free service from a company called Let's Encrypt. As the name implies, this involves encrypting data to make it more difficult for your information to be intercepted in a readable form.
Website encryption is incredibly important on shopping websites since you usually need to fill out a form with your email address, shipping address, and phone number in order to get updates on the order status and receive the items you've ordered. Even more sensitive than your contact information and address, your payment information is needed to pay for that awesome, new tech, kitchen gadget, or toy.

In the early internet, encryption wasn't as common as it is today, and Let's Encrypt has played a huge role in making website security universal across the World Wide Web. Starting in 2015, Let's Encrypt took steps to ease the burden of encryption which came at a significant cost that was prohibitive for small businesses compared to the relative ease of creating a website today. Beyond the expense of ordering a Secure Sockets Layer certificate (SSL), which could cost hundreds of dollars each year, it wasn't easy to install this technology on a website. That meant most small websites were not encrypted.

Read more
Apple Security Research website launches to protect your Mac
Apple Seurity Research website has resources for bug bounty hunters.

Apple just launched a new website that's dedicated to macOS and iOS security and there are already two blog posts that provide examples of what to expect, one providing a deep dive into memory allocation within the XNU kernel at the heart of all Apple devices, and another discussing the improved security bounty process.

The new website will undoubtedly become a critical resource for Apple security researchers, both providing information and serving as a hub for submitting bounties. The Apple Security Research website is also where you can apply for an official Apple Security Research Device (SRD) to help with identifying vulnerabilities by providing special access to what are normally protected areas of iOS.

Read more
The difference between Google One and Google Drive
Google One home page in Safari on a MacBook.

As a Google Drive user, you may have heard or read about Google One. What was once simply paid additional storage for Google Drive is now known as Google One. Since 2018, Google Drive users have had the option to subscribe to the service for the added storage along with extra benefits.

You may be wondering if you need Google One, what the benefits of the service include, and how much it costs. We’re here to give you answers.
Google One versus Google Drive

Read more