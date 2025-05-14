Proton Drive review: Secure your files and photos with end-to-end encryption

Proton Drive Plus MSRP $119.88 Score Details “Proton Drive Plus maximizes cloud security at an affordable price, particularly if you subscribe to other Proton services.” Pros Strong end-to-end encryption and privacy

If you’ve been questioning whether Google Drive, iCloud, and OneDrive are secure enough for your personal data, Proton Drive could be the answer you’re looking for. It’s great that computers and phones come with easy backup and syncing options, but eventually, you could need more.

The best cloud storage services ensure privacy, enhance security, and more at competitive prices. I researched the security of Proton Drive’s free and paid plans, then went hands-on to review the features and ease of use to confirm its quality and long-term value.

Tiers and pricing

Proton Drive subscriptions start at $5 monthly, but it’s unlikely you’ll want to stop accessing the files and photos you’ve uploaded after only a month. The best cloud storage deals require a commitment of at least a year.

An annual subscription to Proton Drive Plus costs $48 for 200 GB of cloud storage with end-to-end encryption for maximum security. That’s 24 cents per GB, a bit higher than most cloud storage. However, it includes an online document editor that stores previous versions of files so you can revert to an earlier draft of a document. It’s similar to how you can revert files in Google Docs.

If you need more space, the Proton Unlimited suite increases storage to 500 GB for $120 annually, matching the price per GB of Proton Drive Plus. It also adds several popular security services like Proton Mail, Proton VPN, and Proton Pass.

Proton Duo is a two-person version of Proton Unlimited that doubles secure storage to 1 TB for 50% more, $180 per year. Proton Family is a 6-user account with 3 TB of encrypted cloud data for $288 annually. As usual, the cost per GB decreases as your storage needs rise.

If you’re unsure about subscribing, you don’t have to pay to enjoy the protection of Proton’s end-to-end encryption cloud storage. Proton Free includes the same apps as Proton Unlimited, with some restrictions. It’s limited to 5 GB of storage and lacks document version history, but uses the same end-to-end encryption as Proton Drive Plus.

Proton offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, which could ease your mind if you’re considering one of the more expensive Proton Drive plans.

Design

I tested Proton Drive as part of a Proton Unlimited subscription, starting with my Windows PC, then syncing files and photos with my iPhone. The Windows app guided me to select the folders I wanted to back up, and gave me an option to choose a location on my local drive for synced files. The default choices were good, but I added my DJI Neo drone footage to the list so I could easily access and share those videos on other devices.

The backup started immediately and ran in the background as I continued using my computer. I synced several GB of photos, videos, files, and folders in my testing, and it quickly started appearing in the Proton Drive app on my iPhone.

A new option lets me minimize local storage use by selecting folders that only sync files when I request them, instead of maintaining multiple copies on various devices. It’s also possible to sync cloud changes as they happen for quicker access. I chose optimized storage for most folders to keep my local drive space free.

Proton also develops apps for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android that let me backup and sync data across devices. Chromebooks can use the Android app, but Linux computers can only access Proton Drive via the web app, which is quite useful but lacks a backup option.

The desktop apps manage backup and sync settings, but to see items synced from mobile, I need to use the web app by going to my Proton account. From Proton Drive’s web app, I can browse, search, upload, and download files and folders from almost any device.

It’s somewhat like using Microsoft OneDrive with media and files accessible in one place, with a large file list on the right and an expandable folder tree to narrow in on the files I want in a left sidebar.

On mobile devices, the Proton Drive app fills both purposes. I can control backup options for my iPhone and open and edit files and folders from any of my devices that sync to Proton Drive.

Features

For truly secure storage, I need data encryption to start on the device I’m using and remain until I’m ready to use that file again. That’s called end-to-end encryption, a feature Proton Drive includes in every plan, even Proton Free.

On my computer, that happens quickly, but there is a noticeable delay for encryption during the first sync of photos and videos from my iPhone 13 Pro Max. An iPhone 16 would be significantly faster. After the initial setup, Proton Drive works in the background, quickly syncing media and backups as changes happen.

While it’s important to securely back up data, I also want easy access to my files and convenient browsing from all my devices. While Google divides cloud storage into media on Google Photos and files on Google Drive, Proton Drive combines backups, documents, files, and media into a single web app.

Proton Drive works well, syncing data quickly and reliably. I can search or browse computer backups, files, and documents. The document editor is similar to Microsoft Word online or Google Docs with version history, collaboration, comments, and the option to download in Word, PDF, and other formats.

I have no complaints with the file system, but the photo gallery won’t pose any threat to Google Photos, iCloud Photos, or any cloud service dedicated to media. Most notably, I can’t search for a photo with keywords, dates, or even metadata. Browsing is the only option.

Secure file sharing works very well. I can share media, files, and folders with specific contacts or create a link that anyone can access without needing a Proton account.

Support

Proton Drive has a nice support center with plenty of articles to search or browse for quick assistance. If I need more personal help, I can contact Proton with a web form that takes my name, email, and details about my question or problem.

I tested Proton Drive support by asking about viewing photos in the Windows app. The reply took about three hours, which is fast for email support. I already knew the web app was the only solution for computers, but I learned others had asked about photos in the desktop app, and that feature might come in a future update.

Overall, I found Proton Drive’s support was quick, friendly, and helpful, despite the limitations of email.

Privacy and security

Proton was founded by CERN scientists to answer a need for private messaging. The company’s first product was Proton Mail, one of the most secure email solutions available. Proton Drive follows in those footsteps with a clean privacy policy that keeps your data safe.

Beyond privacy claims, Proton Drive’s end-to-end encryption ensures all data is secure. Proton staff can’t read the files or view the photos you’ve uploaded. Your devices hold the decryption key.

If you use biometric authentication like Face ID or fingerprint scans to unlock your phone and computer, everything in Proton Drive should remain secure. Even if you lose your phone or a hacker gains access to your computer, it would take thousands of years to decrypt files without the key.

Is Proton Drive right for you?

Proton Drive is a great option for secure cloud backups. It’s also a convenient way to sync files across devices without any risk of data leaking to hackers, government agencies, internet providers, and cloud storage providers. The default cloud services on your computer and phone lack end-to-end encryption, potentially exposing your photos and other personal information.

You might pay a little more, but Proton Drive or other secure cloud services are worth consideration. If you already subscribe to Proton Mail, Proton VPN, or Proton Pass, a bundle that includes 500 GB or more of Proton Drive storage doesn’t cost much more.

Proton Free is a great way to get started since it includes all these apps at no cost. I like Proton Unlimited and recommend it if you need more privacy and safety online.

That said, the photo gallery could be better, so you might want to keep your Google Photos or iCloud Photos subscription if you store photos in the cloud.

There are other privacy-focused solutions like NordLocker, Dropbox Advanced, Sync, and pCloud, so stay tuned for more secure cloud storage reviews and comparisons.