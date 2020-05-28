  1. Computing

Razer’s new Blade 15 Studio is the perfect canvas for content creators

Content creators, video game designers, and those who need a mobile workstation with pure power now have a newly refreshed device from Razer to choose from.

Available now starting at $4,300, Razer is introducing an updated Blade 15 Studio model. It features a new keyboard, updated internals, and Nvidia Quadro RTX graphics under the hood.

Addressing feedback from the community, the biggest change with the Blade 15 Studio is its keyboard. It now is a bit more spacious and fits the rest of the 2020 Razer lineup, with a “full-shift” keyboard layout featuring half-sized up and down arrow keys. The anti-ghosting technology and individually customizable backlit keys from the previous generations are still there, however.

The chassis and overall profile also remain the same as the previous Blade 15 Studio, coming in at 0.7 inches thin. It’s crafted with precision-crafted CNC aluminum and a strong unibody frame. It will come in a “Mercury White” finish, which is scratch-resistant, with a tone-on-tone Razer logo.

Under the hood of the 2020 Blade 15 Studio, meanwhile, is Intel’s 10th-generation 8-core Core i7-10875H processor. This marks a jump from last year’s model with ninth-generation CPUs, which only had six cores. That’s then backed by 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD, expandable up to 64GB RAM or 4TB of storage.

As for the GPU, Razer is opting for Nvidia’s Quadro RTX 5000 Max-Q. This GPU has 16 GB of video RAM and in Windows, has studio-specific drivers optimized to work with creative apps like Adobe Creative Cloud. The system is also able to take advantage of Ray Tracing and accelerated image, and video processing.

Then there’s the 15.6-inch AMOLED display. A bit similar to the Dell XPS 15, it features 4.9mm slim bezels and 4K resolution. However, Razer’s offering is OLED, and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and supports touch, and even has a one millisecond response time. Razer also says the panels are individually factory calibrated with a 6,500K white point for a “natural feeling color” to the eyes.

Connectivity options include a Windows Hello IR camera, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5. Unlike Apple’s MacBooks or Dell’s XPS 15, it also sports 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports. That’s in addition to HDMI 2.0, USB-C Gen 2, Thunderbolt 3, and a full-size SD card reader. You’ll be able to charge through the Type-C port, as long as you have your own 20-volt adapter or power bank (supporting PD 3.0) to provide as an alternative to the included compact 230-watt power adapter.

The Blade 15 Studio Edition will sell alongside the Blade 15 Advanced, the Blade 15, and the Blade Pro 17. Those are priced at $3,300, $2,300, and $3,800, respectively.

