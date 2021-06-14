It’s clear that 14-inch gaming laptops are the next big thing, and with the Blade 14, Razer is officially in the game. Razer made the announcement at its E3 2021 press conference, along with the updated Raptor 27 gaming monitor.

In true Razer fashion, the company sought out to make not only the most powerful 14-inch laptop, but also the ultimate AMD laptop.

It delivers on that promise by using up to a Ryzen 9 5900HX and a Nvidia RTX 3080. Other 14-inch gaming laptops, like the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE or the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, are limited to 35-watt processors and the RTX 3060. Regardless of which graphics card you choose (the RTX 3060, 3070, or 3080), the system can deliver up to 100 watts of power to the graphics.

Internally, the Razer Blade 14 uses the same thermals as the new 15-inch model — the vapor chamber cooling system, paired with an increased blade count. Each fan now has 88 fan blades, with each blade as thin as 0.1mm. Razer says the vapor chamber has a larger overall surface area than the Razer Blade 15.

The company didn’t provide performance specifics but stated that gaming performance is similar to the Razer Blade 15.

Of course, the Razer Blade 14 looks like a slightly smaller version of the 15-inch model. It’s made of the same black aluminum, has per-key RGB backlighting, and has relatively thin bezels. The Razer Blade 14, however, is just 0.66 inches thin, which is just slightly thicker than the recently updated Razer Blade 15. Razer still says that it’s over 30% smaller than traditional 15-inch gaming laptops.

The Razer Blade 14 comes with two display options: A 144Hz 1080p model (100% sRGB) and a 165Hz 1440p (100% DCI-P3). Both displays support FreeSync Premium but not G-Sync. Above the display is a 720p webcam, along with a Windows Hello IR camera.

The Razer Blade 14 has two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, which can both charge the device and provide DisplayPort. It also has two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 2.1, and a headphone jack.

As for connectivity, the Razer Blade 14 supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Razer says the Blade 14 can last for up to 12 hours on a single charge, which would make it the best battery life of any of the company’s gaming laptops.

The Razer Blade 14 will start at $1,799, which comes with an RTX 3060, a Ryzen 9 processor, a 144Hz 1080p display, 16GB of dual-channel RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive.

