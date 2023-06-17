 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Razer gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $600 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Razer Blade 14 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you’re serious about gaming, you’ll have to invest in gaming laptop deals for a machine that will give you the ultimate gaming experience. If you’ve got the budget, you should go for the Razer Blade 14, which you may now be able to afford due to a $600 discount from Razer that pulls its price down from $2,600 to $2,000. It’s still not what you’d call cheap, but it’s going to provide the best possible value for your money, so yes, it will be worth it.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

There are a variety of reasons why the Razer Blade 14 sits on top of our list of the best gaming laptops, but it all begins with the powerful performance provided by its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. With these components, not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you’ll also be prepared for all of the upcoming titles that you’ve been looking forward to.

You’ll be able to appreciate even the smallest details of video games on the Razer Blade 14’s 14-inch screen with Quad HD resolution, an up to 165Hz refresh rate for smooth movements, and support for Nvidia’s FreeSync Premium to prevent screen tearing and stuttering. The gaming laptop also has a healthy number of ports, including USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, a headphone jack, and Razer’s proprietary charging port. Razer promises up to 12 hours of battery life for the Razer Blade 14, so you won’t have to worry about getting your sessions cut short when you’re gaming while on the go.

Related

Hardcore gamers shouldn’t settle for traditional laptop deals, because those machines won’t be able to keep up with your needs. You’ll need something like the Razer Blade 14, which you can buy right now from Razer for $2,000. That’s $600 in savings from its original price of $2,600 that you can spend on more video games and extra accessories. You need to act fast though, because the discount may be taken down sooner than you expect. Buy the Razer Blade 14 now while its price is still lowered.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This deal drops the price of the LG Gram 14 laptop under $1,000
lg gram 14 laptop deal june 2023 render

The LG Gram 14, a powerful laptop that's originally priced at $1,100, is on sale from LG with a $200 discount that pulls its price down to $900. It's a steal at below $1,000 because of its eye-catching design and powerful performance, so we expect this offer to draw a lot of attention from shoppers. We're not sure how long stocks will last, so if you've got your sights set on the LG Gram 14 as your next laptop, you'll need to proceed with your purchase right away.

Why you should buy the LG Gram 14
If you need a dependable laptop that will be able to keep up with your daily workload, the LG Gram 14 has what it takes with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. The device is ready to roll as soon as you unbox it because it's got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, which will have enough space for all the apps that you need to install and all the files that you have to store.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $450 off
Alienware m17 R5 laptop sitting next to a headset.

The Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop packs a punch despite its relatively affordable price, and it's currently even cheaper following a $450 discount from Dell. From $1,450, it's down to just $1,000, but we're not sure how long this bargain will last as it's a clearance sale, so stocks are probably running out fast. If you're already looking forward to all the games that you can play on this machine, don't hesitate with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop
If you want a device that won't have any trouble running not just the best PC games but also the best upcoming PC games, the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop is a highly recommended purchase. Inside the machine are the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says will be enough for most gamers. It's also got Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, leaving you enough space to install multiple AAA titles with all of their updates and DLCs.

Read more
Samsung’s crazy 55-inch rotating 4K gaming monitor is $1,000 off
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.

Looking for some truly high-end monitor deals? Look no further than Samsung with a huge discount on its ludicrous Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen that can be rotated. It's usually priced at $3,000 but it's currently down to $2,000 for a limited time only. Sure, while 33% off is a big discount, bringing it down to $2,000 still isn't exactly anywhere close to cheap. If you've been waiting to buy the absolute best though, you won't be disappointed.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen
If money is no object, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen is the one you need in your life. It would easily top anyone's best curved gaming monitor list even if it's not always a practical choice.

Read more