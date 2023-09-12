A laptop with premium stats, processing, and graphics is never something to turn your head from. That’s doubly true when it has a massive discount. So, it is pretty clear why this deal on the Razer Blade 15, which lets you get $700 off of the powerful gaming laptop, is one of our favorite gaming laptop deals of the moment. Dropping over 20%, from $3,300 to $2,600, this laptop deal will get you a big cut in price if you purchase today. Go ahead and tap the button below to check it out for yourself or keep reading to see why this deal got us hooked.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15

“240Hz OLED” was a phrase we included in the first sentence of our Razer Blade 15 review. It was something that needed to be said, because this is a gaming laptop and one of the best gaming laptops at that. It has got an impressive stat line and equipment sheet. That also includes 16GB of RAM, a full terabyte of SSD storage, an Intel Core i9 and, of course, an RTX 3070 Ti. It doesn’t take a computer genius to tell you that you aren’t going to have much trouble (unless its a skill issue) playing any of the best PC games on this device.

But how did it perform? Pretty good. Our reviewer warned that you might need to turn down settings a touch to get over 60 FPS, and that you shouldn’t leave your charging cord at home if you’re going out for the day. But these sorts of things are par for the course. Ultimately, the 240Hz OLED QHD screen wins out over everything else, especially when it has the hardware behind it to run cool games.

So, if you’re looking for a better gaming laptop, we invite you to come check out this deal by tapping the button below. Remember, the Razer Blade 15 is usually $3,300, so at the $2,600 level we’re seeing with this deal it is $700 off. If you’re not interested in this deal, you might want to check out the laptops we recommend for Starfield (of note, the Razer Blade 14 makes the list).

Editors' Recommendations