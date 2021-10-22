Razer’s attention-grabbing N95 face mask has sold out within minutes of its release.

The company hit Twitter on Thursday evening to announce the news, disappointing those who were keen to get their hands on the uniquely designed protective face covering.

“The demand for the Razer Zephyr has been overwhelming and our first wave is sold out within minutes,” the gaming hardware giant said in a tweet, adding: “Stay tuned and [we] appreciate your patience as we work hard to restock them as fast as we can. Sign up to be notified when the next batch arrives.”

But the somewhat surprising news is already raising eyebrows among those who had been interested in placing an order, with many left wondering exactly how many of the masks were available at launch.

Plenty of replies to Razer’s tweet complained about the sale, with one person asking any successful buyers to post a screenshot of their transaction. At the time of writing, no one had responded.

Digital Trends has reached out to Razer to ask how many masks were available at launch and we will update this article when we receive a response.

Razer unveiled an early version of the high-tech Zephyr mask at CES 2021 in January, describing it at the time as “the world’s smartest mask.”

Along with N95 protection, Razer’s Zephyr mask features two “air exchange chambers” — or fans — that allow filtered air to flow freely for added comfort, though you can use it with the fans switched off, too.

It also comes with a transparent front so people can see more of your facial expressions, with an anti-fog coating and interior light ensuring a clear view at all times.

The exterior of the mask includes Chroma RGB lighting to brighten up dark spaces and surprise anyone close by, with all of the various features able to be controlled using a dedicated smartphone app.

The Zephyr mask, if you’re willing or able to order it, will set you back $99, with replacement N95 filters costing $29 for a pack of 10. Or you could just get a regular N95 mask.

