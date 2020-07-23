Here’s where to buy N95 face masks with 3-day shipping

With officials now advising that you should wear a face mask, especially when you cannot social distance, and numerous states making it mandatory to wear face coverings in public, all in a bid to quell the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important that you have face masks ready for any trip outdoors. Right now, you can buy a 40-pack of N95 respirator masks at N95MaskCo for $349, saving you any concerns for a while. Even better, there’s 3-day shipping so you’ll have them pretty fast.

The cup style N95 respirator masks are NIOSH-approved, meaning they meet industry standards for face masks. They’ll block out at least 95% of very small (0.3 micron) particles, ensuring you’re as safe as possible when out and about. If you’re still learning about face masks and their accreditation, NIOSH stands for the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and the agency knows its stuff when it comes to understanding how to protect your respiratory system.

Such masks are typically used in the mining, construction, and painting industries. These are also the exact type that OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) requires healthcare workers use when dealing with potential COVID-19 patients. In the past, the CDC has recommended them for protection against other viruses such as avian influenza, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), and even Ebola.

The N95 respirator masks from N95MaskCo promise to offer a comfortable fit around your head and neck while still remaining close to your face for maximum protection. A neat and flexible design means you can easily store them when not in use, too, easily pulling one out of your bag before you hit the shops. They also have an all-important metal strip at the top which means if you wear glasses, you won’t have to worry about them steaming up while you wear the mask. A pack of 40 means you can safely trash one after each trip out, which is considered the safest option for these one-time-only use masks.

Right now, there’s free shipping on these N95 respirator masks at N95MaskCo with 3-day shipping on all orders. Unlike other sources, you won’t have to wait too long to be safer when in public. A pack of these masks means that you and your family will have a steady supply for a while to come. $349 is not cheap, but it’s a reasonable price to pay for safety.

