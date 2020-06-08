If you’re on the hunt for face masks for yourself and your family, the mask’s protection level is the top priority. The Respokare NIOSH N95 Respirator Mask, a new mask from Innonix, claims to go far beyond the high standard set for approved N95 antiviral personal protective equipment (PPE). The masks are available in three sizes (small, medium, and large ) in four colors for $50 for a pack of four masks.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is part of the Centers for Disease Protection and Control (CDC). NIOSH N95 approved respirator masks must block at least 95% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. The Respokare goes further than just blocking particles; it also inactivates up to 99.9% of flu viruses and other airborne health hazards within minutes. The Respokare NIOSH N95 Respirator Mask passed the N95 standard tests conducted by Nelson Lab following the Food and Drug Administration’s Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) regulation to achieve the approval of the FDA and the CDC.

Buy Now

Innonix holds a U.S. patent for the antiviral technology in the Respokare mask. The design protects against the transmission of human pathogens via antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-fungal activity. According to Innonix, the Respokare NIOSH N95 Respirator mask tests as highly effective against 18 common seasonal and pandemic influenza viruses.

The Respokare NIOSH N95 respirator mask uses four distinct layers for protection and comfort. The outer layer is made of a hydrophilic plastic that quickly absorbs and traps liquids, including virus-laden droplets. The microbes are pulled into an acidic coating that destabilizes virus proteins in a low pH environment hostile to the organisms. The second layer is comprised of copper and zinc ions that inactivate and destroy pathogens and viruses within minutes by damaging the virus protein structures.

The mask’s third layer is a filter to capture any extra fine particles that get through the outer layers. The final layer, the one closest to the skin, is made of soft, water-resistant material for comfort and protection.

In addition to viruses and bacteria as general categories, the Respokare NIOSH N95 respirator mask blocks SARS and MERS coronaviruses, influenza, measles, and tuberculosis. The mask is also effective against toxic gases, allergens such as tree, wood, and grass pollen, and the common air pollutants PM2.5 and PM10. Respokare test results in charts and tables show the mask was able to inactivate coronavirus (SARS and MERS), rhinovirus, measles, and herpes simplex virus all within one minute and 18 common seasonal and pandemic influenza A and B viruses within five minutes.

As with all protective masks, the Respokare NIOSH N95 respirator mask needs to have a tight fit to block harmful substances. It’s particularly important to mold the malleable aluminum nose bridge snugly over the nose, but all edges should fit tightly, although it doesn’t need to be tight enough to pinch or hurt. The mask also has a NIOSH-approved vertical seam in the middle to help provide a good seal. Innonix makes the mask in three sizes so you can be sure to buy masks that fit snugly without undue discomfort. Upper and lower elastic loops secure the mask to cover from your nose and below your mouth under your chin.

The Respokare NIOSH N95 respirator mask is in stock and available for immediate shipping in all sizes and colors. A bundle of four masks costs $50 and a 10-pack for $90. The largest bundle available is a 200-pack for $1,500

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations