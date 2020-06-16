Over the past few months, the whole world has experienced the need for personal protective equipment (PPE), many of which, for the first time in their lives. The sudden necessity for masks, gloves, hand hygiene, and social distancing has seemed to overtake our news feeds, our conversations, and our lives. Many people have experienced a shortage of PPE, especially masks, leading them to make do with the supplies they have on hand, which can cause ill-fitting or unsanitary face gear. If you have found yourself wishing you had a better mask, no need to worry any longer. We have found a great reusable mask that is not only cheap, but it is also antibacterial and size-adjustable. At only $8 each, these washable masks are well worth it.

The Dallas-based retailer, Honest PPE Supply, also sells KN95 masks, face shields, and hand sanitizer pumps — all at a discounted price and ships within day or two (delivery tends to take up to a week).

Many parents have had a hard time finding masks for their kids that actually fit them. One of the best features of this mask is the ear loops, which adjust to fit any size head from adults to children. These masks are ideal for all professions, such as dentists, firefighters, construction workers, and more. But most importantly, they are perfect for you and your entire family due to their versatile sizing and affordable price.

This face mask maintains an antibacterial rate of 99% after 50 uses and frequent washing. The mask also passed the Biocidal Products Regulations (BPR) safety certification and is in line with the national “FZ / T 73023 antibacterial knitwear” AAA security standard. These are significantly high standards, especially considering many people have been left to wear bandannas or scarves around their faces. The three layers of the mask are made of stretch cotton, which blocks dust and large particles, an isolation liner that isolates smaller particles of dust, and an inner fabric that is hygroscopic and breathable. These three layers combine to protect you from bacteria, dust, and pollution. For further protection, the outer layer of the mask is silver ion coated. Silver ion coating is a polymer-containing, silver-technology that sends silver ions to attack organisms that land on its surface. The ions continually release to kill microbes that cause odors and degrade materials.

