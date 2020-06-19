These KN95 masks are now in stock for less than $2

Although wearing face masks for protection is common in many parts of the world, it wasn’t until recently that Americans (and Westerners more broadly) felt the need to don personal protective equipment due to the coronavirus outbreak. And while restrictions are starting to loosen and things are slowly opening up again, it’s just as important — and perhaps even more so — that we take reasonable and responsible precautions to keep ourselves and others safe.

If you’ve been hunting around for personal protective equipment and are having trouble finding any still in stock at reasonable prices, then HonestPPE has KN95 masks available right now for less than $2 apiece.

Due to sudden increases in demand (which included many people panic-buying and hoarding personal protective equipment), surgical masks have not been easy to find for much of the year. This also led to unfortunate price-gouging practices by some private sellers, but HonestPPE has thankfully stepped up to the plate to offer cheap, readily available PPE such as these KN95 masks which are not available for the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

These KN95 everyday-use masks are an excellent alternative to certified N95 and KN95 masks, which are almost impossible to find at reasonable prices right now due to the demand for them among medical staff and other professionals. Although they’re uncertified for medical use, these soft, multi-layered KN95 masks provide a similar level of protection to certified masks and are a step above the cheaper three-ply surgical masks.

This makes HonestPPE’s KN95 masks ideal for individuals in higher-risk categories than the general populace as well as for anybody else desiring some extra protection during daily activities such as shopping, working, or running errands. Multiple layers of soft, skin-friendly, non-woven fabric are effective to protect your airways from airborne pollutants that you’d rather not breathe in — and since it’s allergy season, they’re good for that, too.

HonestPPE has KN95 in stock and ready to ship within 24 hours from Texas so you don’t have to wait too long to get your PPE. Each KN95 mask rings in at just under $2 — the cheapest price we’ve seen for these — and are available in packages of 10 or more (bulk orders can also be arranged).

