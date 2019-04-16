Digital Trends
Computing

Light up your external GPU with Razer’s new Core X Chroma enclosure

Jon Martindale
By
razer core x chroma gpu corexchroma01

Razer has a new version of its external graphics card (EGPU) enclosure called the Razer Core X Chroma, which brings back some features which were lost during the transition to the leaner Core X design from the Core V2. However, this isn’t just a rebranded Core V2, but something bigger and better than both of its predecessors at the same $400 price.

The idea behind an external graphics card is to add some versatility to otherwise non-gaming laptops. It gives a capable notebook the ability to play games at greater detail settings when sat at a desk while still enjoying the improved battery life of a laptop without a dedicated GPU when on the move. As we noted in our original review of Razer’s EGPU enclosures, they make the idea of an expensive gaming laptop that you can’t upgrade seem rather silly. Because you can always swap out the GPU in the Razer enclosure further down the line, or change the laptop and continue to enjoy the benefits of your EGPU.

The Core X Chroma gives you those benefits and more so than its predecessors. It brings back the twin LED lighting zones (front and side) of its Core V2 predecessor, as well as the four USB-A ports and gigabit Ethernet connector, but it also enhances the potential for the GPU you plug into it. Where the Core X was limited to a 650w PSU, the Core X Chroma can fit a 700w unit, more than enough for even the most power-hungry of graphics cards. It’s also broader than the Core V2, allowing for an up to three-slot cooler to fit inside. That should make it possible for quieter external graphics cards, too.

Like both its predecessor enclosures the new Core X Chroma utilizes a Thunderbolt 3 connection to deliver the data back and forth from the laptop to the GPU, although as CNET notes, it does require twin Thunderbolt 3 controllers to maintain stability. That port also allows for direct charging of the laptop while you play.

There’s the usual pull-out tray mechanism for swapping GPUs in and out too, making the process of testing or upgrading your graphics card quick and easy.

The Razer Core X Chroma is priced at $400 and is available in the U.S. and U.K., with plans to expand to other regions in the near future.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
huawei matebook x pro 2019 review huawe feat
Product Review

You should definitely buy a MateBook X Pro, just not this one

Huawei has a new version of the MateBook X Pro in 2019, building off the success of its first iteration last year. What’s new? Well, the graphics card, the processor, and the pricing. Not all of these are in its favor.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Cell tower FM radio
Mobile

The FCC and White House want to bring high-speed internet to rural areas

The FCC and the White House unveiled new initiatives to bring high-speed internet to rural areas, including $20.4 billion in incentives to companies to build infrastructure. The FCC also announced ways to speed up the rollout of 5G.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Windows 10 Surface Pro 4 stock photo
Computing

Internet Explorer zero-day exploit makes files vulnerable to hacks on Windows PCs

Evidence of an Internet Explorer zero-day exploit capable of letting hackers steal files from Windows PCs was published online by a security researcher who also claims Microsoft knew of the vulnerability and opted not to patch it.
Posted By Anita George
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11G OC review
Computing

Ray tracing on GTX GPUs might sound stupid, but there’s a method to the madness

Ray tracing in a handful of games is now supported by more than Nvidia's RTX graphics cards. If you have a GTX 10-series card you can enjoy it too, but we don't think you'll enjoy it very much.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
Deals

Lenovo tax sale knocks $456 off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop

Whether you’re dreading tax day or you’re looking forward to a refund, Lenovo’s tax season sale might make your day a little brighter. This awesome ThinkPad X1 Carbon, which can be yours for more than $450 off with a special promo…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Computing

These ray-tracing games will help you push your GPU to the limit

These are the upcoming games that support ray tracing rendered on Nvidia's RTX and GTXs graphics cards. They aren't many in number at this point, but thanks to the power of ray tracing, they are some of the best-looking games ever made.
Posted By Jon Martindale
awesome tech you cant buy yet feelreal vr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Halfbikes, VR for all your senses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Oculus Touch review
Virtual Reality

New Oculus Touch controllers may have secret messages hidden inside them

Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell revealed that new Oculus Touch controllers will be released to customers with secret messages accidentally hidden inside them. Mitchell apologized for the mistake and vowed that it will not happen again.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
how to delete a user on a Mac
Computing

Hackers broke into Outlook.com using worker’s credentials, Microsoft says

Microsoft's web-based email services were the target of a security beach. Using a customer support agent's credentials, hackers were possibly able to access email addresses and subject lines, but fortunately not their content.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
what is a chromebook acer
Computing

Chromebooks are laptops, but they do things a little differently

Chromebooks are an intriguing branch of laptops that are often cheaper and faster than their Windows counterparts, but they are a little more limited. Intrigued? Here's everything you need to know about Chromebooks.
Posted By Joe Donovan
how to set up vpn xbox one vpn2
Gaming

Here’s how to set up a virtual private network (VPN) on your Xbox One

Online privacy is more important now than it's ever been, and gaming is happening online more than ever before. Here's a quick guide on how to set up a VPN for your Xbox One so you game in safe anonymity.
Posted By Will Fulton
amd ceo lisa su ces 2019 radeon vii
Computing

AMD may launch its next-gen Navi graphics cards at E3 in June

AMD may be set to introduce its next-generation graphics cards as soon as June. Originally slated for a summer release, the new cards are now set for a big reveal a the E3 gaming show.
Posted By Jon Martindale
easy camera care tips sd card
Deals

Save up to 85 percent in Amazon’s one-day memory and storage sale

Amazon's one-day storage sale could be the best time of year to upgrade the capacity of your phone, tablet, or desktop PC. Some items have had their priced slashed by up to 85 percent.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Stock photo of a laptop keyboard with a padlock sitting on it
Computing

Federal jury convicts malware creators of hijacking 400,000 computers

Two Romanian men have been convicted by a federal jury for using malware to hijack 400,000 computers in order to steal credit card information, engage in cryptomining, and commit online auction fraud, among a number of other crimes.
Posted By Anita George