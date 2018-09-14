Digital Trends
Computing

The 49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED gaming monitor is absolutely massive

Luke Larsen
By

Calling Samsung’s CHG90 an ultrawide monitor feels like selling it short. This is an ultra-ultrawide. Featuring a 32:9 aspect ratio, the curved screen is designed to fill your entire field of view with its 3,840 x 1,080 resolution VA panel. It also supports great gaming features, making this not only a huge display for productivity purposes but a truly immersive gaming experience too. People might be wondering if you really need a 49-inch monitor — and, of course, you don’t. But as with all ultrawide monitors, loading up a game like Battlefield 1 and letting it suck you is an experience unlike any.

The CHG90 also has HDR — though it doesn’t meet the new accreditation standards. It also supports high refresh rates up to 144Hz for fast-paced gaming without ghosting or motion blur and a response time of just 1ms. Even if you do run into lower framerates on really intense games, support for AMD FreeSync 2 means that anyone also running an AMD graphics card will be able to effectively synchronize frame rates without using V-Sync.

For those who aren’t so interested in the gaming features, the CHG90 also has some nice professional features like strong color coverage of the Adobe RGB gamut at 92 percent, with NTSC 1976 at 88 percent. We haven’t fully tested it yet, but thanks to the addition of quantum dot technology, we expect whole visual experience with this display to really pop out of the screen with vibrant color.

Other useful features include Flicker Free and Eye Saver modes which should help avoid eye strain over long periods of usage.

The physical frame of the display is height adjustable and you can tilt and swivel it by a few degrees too, making it easy to find the right physical setting for you. You’ll want to be careful with the adjustments though, because, at 33 pounds, this is not a light monitor.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung CHG90 comes with a pair of HDMI ports, one DisplayPort connector, a mini DisplayPort connector, a USB hub for updates and charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you like what you see, the Samsung CHG90 QLED gaming monitor is available now starting at $1,100.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptops
Up Next

This amazingly acrobatic winged robot moves just like a fruit fly
Dell UltraSharp U3818DW review hero
Product Review

Dell’s 38-inch Ultrasharp is the new king of massive monitors

LG was first to make a 38-inch ultrawide monitor, its display stood alone for almost a year. That’s no longer true. Our Dell Ultrasharp U3818DW monitor review finds that LG may need to hand over the crown.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
best tvs samsung q9fn 4k qled tv feature
Home Theater

The seven best TVs you can buy right now, from budget to big screen

Looking for a new television? In an oversaturated market, buying power is at an all-time high, but you'll need to cut through the rough to find a diamond. We're here to help with our picks for the best TVs of 2018.
Posted By Caleb Denison
AOC U2868PQU front logo
Computing

AOC makes curved gaming displays more affordable with G1 series

AOC's new G1 monitor series brings serious curves to your gaming setup. Starting at $229, these displays feature a screen curvature for immersive gaming, fast 144Hz refresh rates, AMD FreeSync support, and 1ms MPRT.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Sony Xperia XZ3 review
Mobile

Sony Xperia XZ3 vs. Galaxy Note 9: Can Sony topple Samsung’s giant?

The Xperia XZ3 proves it's a great time to be a Sony fan. But Sony's got a lot of competition in the battle for your pocket space, and the Galaxy Note 9 is one of its biggest rivals. Which is better? We found out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
tim cook macbook
Computing

Is Apple planning an all-Mac keynote later this fall?

Apple's September keynote was all about the iPhone, leaving Mac fans feeling left in the dust. Yet hope springs eternal. What if Apple is leaving the door open for a Mac-focused October keynote?
Posted By Luke Larsen
artificial neural network
Emerging Tech

What is an artificial neural network? Here’s everything you need to know

Neural networks are behind some of the biggest advances in artificial intelligence. But what exactly is an artificial neural network? Check out our beginner's guide to clue you in.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
top tech stories 05 12 2017 google logo hq headquarters sign name
Computing

Privacy-focused browser Brave sues Google, claims breach of Europe’s GDPR rules

Brave filed a GDPR complaint on Wednesday against Google for violating privacy protection in the EU. Brave alleges that GDPR prohibits Google from sharing browsing data about its users with its advertisers in its complaint.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
skylum aurora hdr 2019 launches iuriebelegurschi after
Photography

Aurora HDR 2019 applies A.I. to achieve more natural high dynamic range images

HDR is easy to overdo and difficult to get just right -- but Skylum says the new artificial intelligence inside Aurora HDR 2019 helps create more natural HDR images. The update also brings the LUT mapping popular in video editing.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
MacBook Pro Touch Bar
Computing

Security flaw on modern PCs could leave your encrypted data exposed

Hackers can revive the decade-old cold boot attack to steal your data by exploiting weaknesses in a modern PC's or Mac's firmware, researchers discovered. The hack requires attackers to have physical access to your PC.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amazing string art robot dsc 4965
Emerging Tech

Watch a robot create amazing string art portraits with thousands of feet of yarn

Ever heard of string art? Researchers from Austria have created a computer system that lets an industrial robot create amazing string art portraits using thousands of feet of yarn.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
google pixelbook review back angle
Computing

A.I.-powered Grammarly comes to Google Docs to improve your writing

Google Docs is getting another artificial-powered grammar checking tool to help improve your writing. Grammarly announced that it is bringing its service as a Chrome browser extension, competing against Google's native tool.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 ux330 hero1v2
Computing

How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

In 2018, the rivalry between AMD and Intel has become more interesting than ever

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith