The 49-inch Samsung CHG90 QLED gaming monitor is absolutely massive

Share

Calling Samsung’s CHG90 an ultrawide monitor feels like selling it short. This is an ultra-ultrawide. Featuring a 32:9 aspect ratio, the curved screen is designed to fill your entire field of view with its 3,840 x 1,080 resolution VA panel. It also supports great gaming features, making this not only a huge display for productivity purposes but a truly immersive gaming experience too. People might be wondering if you really need a 49-inch monitor — and, of course, you don’t. But as with all ultrawide monitors, loading up a game like Battlefield 1 and letting it suck you is an experience unlike any.

The CHG90 also has HDR — though it doesn’t meet the new accreditation standards. It also supports high refresh rates up to 144Hz for fast-paced gaming without ghosting or motion blur and a response time of just 1ms. Even if you do run into lower framerates on really intense games, support for AMD FreeSync 2 means that anyone also running an AMD graphics card will be able to effectively synchronize frame rates without using V-Sync.

For those who aren’t so interested in the gaming features, the CHG90 also has some nice professional features like strong color coverage of the Adobe RGB gamut at 92 percent, with NTSC 1976 at 88 percent. We haven’t fully tested it yet, but thanks to the addition of quantum dot technology, we expect whole visual experience with this display to really pop out of the screen with vibrant color.

Other useful features include Flicker Free and Eye Saver modes which should help avoid eye strain over long periods of usage.

The physical frame of the display is height adjustable and you can tilt and swivel it by a few degrees too, making it easy to find the right physical setting for you. You’ll want to be careful with the adjustments though, because, at 33 pounds, this is not a light monitor.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung CHG90 comes with a pair of HDMI ports, one DisplayPort connector, a mini DisplayPort connector, a USB hub for updates and charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you like what you see, the Samsung CHG90 QLED gaming monitor is available now starting at $1,100.