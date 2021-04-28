Samsung launched a series of new premium laptops today, but it didn’t forget about those people who are on a budget. Alongside the standard Galaxy Book, also hitting store shelves soon is the refreshed Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha.

There’s a lot to like with the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha, which comes in at the reasonable price of $850. Though its exterior and vibrant QLED screen hasn’t changed much over last year’s model, it’s what’s inside this refreshed 2-in-1 that matters. It now has options for Intel’s latest 11th-generation Tiger lake processors, which benefit from Iris Xe graphics.

Color options include royal silver, mystic Black, or royal blue. RAM options range from 8GB on the Core i5 model and up to 12GB on the Core i7 model, and storage ranges up to 256GB and 512GB respectively.

This combination of processor, as well as RAM and storage, make it a nice alternative to the Galaxy Book Pro 360. That more premium model features the same Intel chips under the hood, but has the added support of an S Pen and a Super AMOLED touchscreen.

If you prefer a more traditional budget laptop, Samsung also has the Galaxy Book. The Galaxy Book starts at $800 and will be arriving in the second half of this year. It is a bit cheaper than the Galaxy Book Pro, which starts off at $1,000, and it has a traditional LCD display, rather than the more vibrant AMOLED panel.

Processing options include either Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7 CPUs, though a Samsung specs page also mentions the slower Celeron and Pentium Gold. You also can add Nvidia’s GeForce MX450 graphics on the 15-inch models, if need be. This should give a little more graphical punch for photos and video editing.

All of these products were announced at Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked event and should be launching in May, late summer, and early Fall. We recapped the news and highlighted all the new products you need to know about, including the new Galaxy Book Odyssey.

