Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 looks solid for just $430

Samsung’s student-first Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is now available for purchase. The latest entry to the Galaxy Chromebook family packs a high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display, as well as all-day battery life, and features like a spill-resistant keyboard with larger keycaps and a touchpad.

Pricing on the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 starts at $430. Models include an Intel Celeron N45000 processor under the hood, and there are also options for either 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage.

As for the display, it’s surprisingly premium for the price. All models pack a 12.4-inch slim-bezel LED panel, tuned to 2560 x 1600 resolution, which should be pretty sharp for school work. That’s because Samsung says peak brightness can reach up to 340 nits.

Looking at the design, this Chromebook is built to last. It’s shock-resistant, sturdy, and durable, with no sacrifice to weight or thickness. The device is about 0.66 inches thin and 2.8 pounds.

“Sleek, stylish, and weighing less than the average textbook, we designed Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 with students in mind: It’ll go wherever they’re headed, fitting comfortably in their backpack,” said Samsung in a press release.

Unlike more premium Chromebooks, though, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 packs only a 720p webcam. It makes up for that with a wide range of ports, including a microSD card slot, 2 USB Type-C ports, and a USB 3.2 port. A Nano-SIM slot is also optional. Charging is done via a 45-watt USB-C adapter.

Powered by Chrome OS, Samsung says it partnered with Google on the device. The result of that partnership is “an ecosystem experience that keeps students effortlessly connected to their peers and their assignments while protecting their personal data,” per the company.

Google’s Phone Hub is also part of that, where users can control their Android phone using the Chromebook to respond to texts or share files between devices.

Samsung has been in the Chromebook space since 2011. It first unveiled a 2-in-1 Chromebook in 2017 and has a premium lineup of Galaxy Book Windows 11 devices. Those devices sport OLED screens and are much faster with Intel 12th generation processors, but the pricing is much steeper and well over the $1,000 range.

