The Galaxy Tab S8 is selling so well Samsung needs a pause

The Galaxy Tab S8 has been selling so well since its launch alongside the Galaxy S22 at the February Unpacked 2022 event that Samsung is struggling to meet demand. The popularity of the new Android tablets has even led the company to pause pre-orders in the U.S.

According to a report from XDA-Developers, the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra are proving to be more popular than expected, to the point that Samsung has paused their pre-orders in the U.S. While the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is still available on Samsung’s website, the vanilla and Ultra variants are unavailable. Samsung isn’t taking money for those devices without knowing the supply chain and shipping dates.

In a statement to XDA, Samsung said, “We are thrilled by the consumer response to our new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. Due to the overwhelming demand in the last 48 hours, we will be pausing preorders at Samsung.com for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8. We are working quickly to meet consumer excitement and demand. Please stay tuned for more updates.”

Samsung was offering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a Keyboard Cover for those who pre-ordered the device. It is still unknown if the device will return for pre-orders or directly go for sale without the accessory offer.

The Galaxy Tab S8 brings reduced S Pen latency alongside the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for improved multitasking capabilities. On the other hand, Samsung is going all-in with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra by offering a 14.6-inch tablet. For reference, Microsoft’s full-fledged Surface Pro 2-in-1 has a screen size of less than 13 inches, which makes the Tab S8 Ultra quite big for an Android tablet. But it seems like people want a big screen for consuming content and the work-from-home environment.

