In 2019 Samsung announced both the Galaxy Book Flex and the Galaxy Book Ion, two new devices with immersive QLED displays.

Ahead of CES 2020, Samsung is expanding that lineup out some more by introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha. Starting at $830, it is a new 2-in-1 that looks to bring almost everything from the Galaxy Book Flex but at an affordable and smaller price range.

Previous Next 1 of 2

The highlight feature on the new Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is its 13.3-inch QLED display, surrounded by an ultra-thin bezel. Much like on the Galaxy Book Flex, the display panel offers up over one billion colors and can deliver a maximum of 600 nits brightness.

And, since Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is also a 2-in-1, it sports support for an Active Pen, which can be purchased separately. There’s even a fingerprint sensor in the backlit keyboard for added security.

“We need technology that works the way we work, and with our new Galaxy Computing line, we’re giving consumers the ability to choose a PC that meets their unique needs,” said Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America.

The device is also relatively thin and light, coming in 2.6 pounds, and 13.9 mm in thickness. Much like the premium Galaxy Book Flex, it also sports fancy diamond-cut edges, aluminum frame, and overall pleasing aesthetics thanks to its Royal Silver color.

More importantly, the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha sports options for Intel’s 10th generation processors under the hood. There’s no dedicated graphics card, however, and users will be limited to the onboard Intel UHD graphics. That also means these are Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake processors, not the improved Ice Lake chips.

Battery life is promised to be around 17.5 hours, which is a bit off the 20 hours on the premium Galaxy Book Flex. As for specific variants, the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha can be configured with either 8GB or 12GB of DDR4 RAM. Storage ranges from 256GB or 512GB. Connectivity includes USB-C, 2 USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, Micro SD card slot, and a headphone jack. it also supports Wi-Fi 6, for improved internet connectivity.

Galaxy Book Flex Alpha will be available in Royal Silver color in the United States later this year in the first half of 2020, with prices starting at $829.99. A specific release date was not provided by Samsung.

Editors' Recommendations