This ultra-durable 2TB external SSD is $115 off until tomorrow

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD sitting next to keys.
SanDisk

In this day and age, everyone has some files, photos, or videos that they want to keep safe. You can do so with the SanDisk Extreme, an ultra-durable external SSD that’s currently on sale from Best Buy. The 2TB model will be yours for just $110, which is less than half its original price of $225 following a $115 discount. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though — the offer will last until the end of the day, but we’re not sure if stocks will still be available by then.

Why you should buy the SanDisk Extreme external SSD

In our SSD versus HDD comparison, the advantages of SSDs include faster speeds and improved durability. You’ll enjoy both of these benefits with the SanDisk Extreme external SSD. It offers a read speed of up to 1,050 MB/s and a write speed of up to 1,000 MB/s, which may be slower than the 2,000 MB/s speed of the SanDisk Extreme Pro that appears in our list of the best external hard drives, but still quick nonetheless.

The SanDisk Extreme external SSD protects your data in two ways. First is physically, as it offers drop protection, IP55 resistance against water and dust, X-ray resistance, and shock resistance;  and the second is digitally, as the external SSD provides hardware encryption to make sure that your private files are for your eyes only. The SanDisk Extreme features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface for compatibility with the latest devices, so it will be easy to back up your data on this external SSD.

Whether or not you already have some digital files that you need to store in an external SSD, you’ll want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $115 discount for the 2TB version of the SanDisk Extreme. From its sticker price of $225, you’ll only have to pay $110 for this dependable storage device, but you’ll need to be quick. There are still several hours left before the deal expires, but it’s not recommended to wait until the last minute because stocks may run out at any time. Don’t hesitate — secure your own SanDisk Extreme external SSD as soon as you can.

