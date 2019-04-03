Digital Trends
As we become ever so more connected, Wi-Fi has become one of the most important aspects of our modern lives. That said, if you’re seeking a deal on a router that can help you get the most out of your internet speeds and games, look no further. Amazon is currently running an offer where you can grab the TP-Link AC5400 wireless gaming router for $168 off its usual price — but only through the end of April 3.

This deal is bringing the price of the TP-Link AC5400 router down from $300 to $168 — a savings of roughly 44 percent. This futuristic looking little router is one of our all-time favorites. In fact, we found it as one of the best high-performance routers of 2019. It sports a 1,000 Mbps 2.4GHz band and two 2,167 Mbps 5GHz bands. These specifications mean that the router is best for getting the most out of streaming 4K videos on Netflix, and also playing online games like Fortnite.

There’s even multi-user support from Mu-Mimo technology onboard, which allows for high-speed connections without interruption or lag. As a bonus, the TP-link AX5400 also has a feature that allows it to function with Amazon Alexa and If This Then That smart home software for easier device control. For extra piece of mind, you can use built-in software to set up a personal VPN and create privacy on your Wi-Fi network.

If you’re looking for a router that is slightly cheaper — but offers somewhat similar networking performance to the TP-Link AC5400 — Amazon still has you covered. You can grab the TP-Link AC3150 for $128 instead of the usual price of $219. This router features a powerful dual-core 1.4GHz CPU, as well as NitroQAM support and 4-Stream technology. It is capable of delivering speeds of up to 3,150MBps over its dual 2.4GHZ and 5GHz bands.

Other TP-Link products such as the Deco-Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (normally $180, now $100),  as well as the Kasa Smart WiFi Light Bild (normally $20 now $16), are also discounted in this sale.

