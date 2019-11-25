Deals

Best Amazon TP-Link Black Friday deals 2019: Smart plugs, routers and more

Amazon has just released its list of Black Friday deals, and it’s quite the list. There are thousands of great buys to choose from, and we’ve spent some time combing through them to find the best ones. One company that has a good number of deals this year is TP-Link.

The company, better known for its routers, has started to produce a lot of smart home devices under its Kasa brand in recent years. Both its routers and some of its Kasa devices are on sale beginning Black Friday, with some deals good through Christmas, many at the lowest prices we’ve seen them all year.

Our top picks

One of the best all-around deals is on the TP-Link’s AC5400 Gaming Router. Normally a $400 router, Amazon has marked it down to just $220, a 45% savings. This router is perfect for those with high bandwidth needs — think heavy streamers and, of course, gamers. Two 5GHz bands with 2167 Mbps of bandwidth and one 2.4GHz band with 1000Mbps is more than enough to power your smart home and let you stream without an issue. It also has intelligent prioritization, so your gaming is never affected by a weak network connection.

We also spotted a good deal on TP-Link’s AC1750 Range Extender, which has gotten excellent reviews. With a ton more bandwidth than most range extenders, you shouldn’t run into bandwidth issues with this access point like you would with many other extenders.

If you’re looking for good (but cheap) smart plugs, you might want to consider the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite 4-pack. Normally $60, during the holidays these plugs are marked down to just 40, or $10 apiece. We do know of some cheaper off-brand smart plugs on the market, but reviews on these aren’t always the best. You can also get these smart plugs in smaller multipacks (see below for the full list), but you’ll pay slightly more per plug.

This is only a small sample of what’s available. Other routers, access points, and range extenders are on sale, as are Ethernet switches, TP-Link’s Kasa Spot indoor cameras, and smart light bulbs. See below for the full list of current deals, and check back as we add to this list as we find more.

The Best TP-Link Deals

TP-Link AC5400 Tri Band Gaming Router

$220 $400
Expires soon
One of the best deals on gaming routers we've seen so far, offering an impressive 5400Mbps of bandwidth over two 5GHz and one 2.4Ghz bands.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link AC1750 Wifi Range Extender

$59 $100
Expires soon
Great deal on a well-reviewed 802.11ac range extender with plenty of bandwidth for streaming and gaming applications.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Wireless AC1750 MU-MIMO Gigabit Ceiling Mount Access Point

$70 $100
Expires soon
This 802.11ac ceiling-mounted access point discreetly delivers high-speed Wi-Fi to more points within your home.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link N300 Ceiling Mount Wireless Wi-Fi Access Point

$30 $40
Expires soon
This inexpensive ceiling-mounted access point is perfect for spots where you'll need Wi-Fi, but not large amounts of bandwidth.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link AC1900 Smart WiFi Router

$68 $100
Expires soon
Update your aging wireless router with a great deal on a 802.11ac router.
Buy at Amazon

TP-LINK USB 3.0 7-Port Hub with 2 Smart Charging Ports

$25 $30
Expires soon
This USB hub features two smart charging ports that charge your iOS and Android devices much quicker than a standard USB port.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link NFC-Enabled Bluetooth Wireless Audio Adapter

$15 $20
Expires soon
Give your old stereo system Bluetooth audio capabilities through this easy-to-connect adapter.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link N300 WiFi Range Extender

$15 $30
Expires soon
While not the speediest range extender out there, this will help you get Wi-Fi into remote spots in your home.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Switch (3-Pack)

$55 $90
Expires soon
Gain smart light control throughout the house with this three-pack of Wi-Fi switches.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug

$14 $20
Expires soon
Great price on a well-reviewed and bestselling smart plug from TP-Link. Control electronics from the Kasa app or through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip

$60 $80
Expires soon
The Smart WiFi Power Strip allows you to control several devices and provide crucial surge protection at the same time
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Light Bulb

$13 $17
Expires soon
TP-Link's Kasa smart bulbs are as good as Hue, but don't require a hub. This bulb is dimmable from 1% to 100% and can be controlled on the app or with your favorite voice assistant.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Smart Plug (2-Pack)

$20 $30
Expires soon
TP-Link's smart plug multipacks save you money over buying them seperately.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Lite 2 Pack

$20 $30
Expires soon
The Smart Plug Lite features a much more compact design than TP-Link's standard Wi-Fi plugs.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Lite 3 Pack

$29 $40
Expires soon
Control devices remotely with the Kasa Wi-Fi Plug Lite. Turn on your living room lamp before you arrive home, or have Alexa make sure you remembered to turn off your bedside light.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Lite 4 Pack

$40 $50
Expires soon
Combine these smart plugs with other Kasa Smart devices and control your whole home with the tap of a button on the app -- no hub required.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug

$14 $18
Expires soon
Just need a single smart plug? This is one of the cheapest options we've seen for Black Friday.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch, 3-Way Kit

$40 $48
Expires soon
Control your smart lights with these easy to install and easy to use Wi-Fi enabled light switches. Two switches included.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link AC1300 PCIe Wireless Wifi PCIe Card

$35 $80
Expires soon
Add 802.11ac Wi-Fi capabilities to an older desktop PC.
Buy at Amazon
