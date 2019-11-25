Amazon has just released its list of Black Friday deals, and it’s quite the list. There are thousands of great buys to choose from, and we’ve spent some time combing through them to find the best ones. One company that has a good number of deals this year is TP-Link.

The company, better known for its routers, has started to produce a lot of smart home devices under its Kasa brand in recent years. Both its routers and some of its Kasa devices are on sale beginning Black Friday, with some deals good through Christmas, many at the lowest prices we’ve seen them all year.

Our top picks

One of the best all-around deals is on the TP-Link’s AC5400 Gaming Router. Normally a $400 router, Amazon has marked it down to just $220, a 45% savings. This router is perfect for those with high bandwidth needs — think heavy streamers and, of course, gamers. Two 5GHz bands with 2167 Mbps of bandwidth and one 2.4GHz band with 1000Mbps is more than enough to power your smart home and let you stream without an issue. It also has intelligent prioritization, so your gaming is never affected by a weak network connection.

We also spotted a good deal on TP-Link’s AC1750 Range Extender, which has gotten excellent reviews. With a ton more bandwidth than most range extenders, you shouldn’t run into bandwidth issues with this access point like you would with many other extenders.

If you’re looking for good (but cheap) smart plugs, you might want to consider the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite 4-pack. Normally $60, during the holidays these plugs are marked down to just 40, or $10 apiece. We do know of some cheaper off-brand smart plugs on the market, but reviews on these aren’t always the best. You can also get these smart plugs in smaller multipacks (see below for the full list), but you’ll pay slightly more per plug.

This is only a small sample of what’s available. Other routers, access points, and range extenders are on sale, as are Ethernet switches, TP-Link’s Kasa Spot indoor cameras, and smart light bulbs. See below for the full list of current deals, and check back as we add to this list as we find more.

The Best TP-Link Deals

