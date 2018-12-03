Digital Trends
Computing

Someone is selling a mass-hacking service, leaving your printer exposed

Arif Bacchus
By
hp eff third party ink printer 1

Hackers normally try to take control or manipulate your computer, but your internet-connected printers are also at risk. That is all according to a report from Vice, which finds that someone had attempted to sell a mass printing service, which could cause your printer to spit out any given message on a hackers command.

Though not really considered a hack by traditional standards, the malicious-acting person likely is taking advantage of an open network port, 9100, which allows printers to receive data. The method requires the printer to be connected to the internet, and IP packets to be routed from the attacker to the printer device and backward.

Someone claiming to have access to “reach every printer in the world” leveraged this to try and get internet connected printers to feed out messages for the mass printing hacking service, which is seen below. It is a serious concern and raises questions about how many printers can be impacted, but Vice reports that there have been inquiries into the service. Prices were apparently as high as $250 to generate a printout worldwide.

A previous “hack” from December 1 which printed out messages urging people to subscribe to PewDiePie also leveraged this very method. The person behind that attack claimed they got the idea after browsing through Shodan, a search engine or internet-connected devices, where 800,000 printers were listed. They then used a printer exploitation tool, which opened up an endless limit of hacking. The attack only reached out to 50,000 of those printers of which 1,500 were in India. It is not clear which models were impacted, but Vice reports that many printers are not accessible from the public internet.

“PRET had the scariest of features. Ability to access files, damage the printer, access the internal network…things that could really cause damage. So I had to do this, to at least help organizations and people that can protect themselves,” explains the PewDiePie attacker on Twitter.

This would not be the first time that printing hacking has been in the news. In September, we wrote about how hackers can use old-school printers to invade your home network. That involves malicious use of the fax function on printers from the 1990s. In that scenario, hackers were able to establish a connection with the printer, implement an exploit script, send a malicious fax right to the printer and access or target other machines.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best web browsers
Up Next

The best laptops under $300
sennheiser hd1 wireless pink floyd logos
Computing

Sennheiser’s flawed headphone software is a Trojan horse hackers could exploit

Sennheiser is under fire for its HeadSetup PC utility that could open up your computer to malicious hackers. Due to weak cryptographic keys, a hacker could easily decrypt the keys and perform a man-in-the-middle attack.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best 3d printers under 1000 monoprice mini delta
Emerging Tech

You won't need to print money to afford these great 3D printers

Looking for a decent 3D printer that won't break the bank? Check out our regularly-updated list of the best 3D printers under $1,000
Posted By Ed Oswald
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
intel tiger rapids is a dual screen pc concept idg
Computing

Microsoft working on foldable dual-screen Surface ‘Centaurus’ for 2019

Microsoft is reportedly now planning a second and larger dual-screen computer as well. According to a report, a new foldable Microsoft Surface 'Centaurus' device is coming in the fall of 2019.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
http://s3.amazonaws.com/digitaltrends-uploads-prod/2018/10/samsung-chg90-ultrawide-monitor-review-5481.jpg
Computing

Intel promises new experiences for its upcoming discrete GPUs in 2020

Intel promised that its new discrete graphics cards, which is on schedule for a 2020 launch, will deliver new consumer experiences to differentiate its GPUs from rivals AMD and Nvidia. However, Intel didn't provide any examples.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
nvidia rtx titan 2080 ti titanrtx02
Computing

Nvidia’s Titan RTX is the first full Turing GPU with 24GB of memory

Nvidia has unveiled its Titan RTX graphics card. It's aimed more at professional use cases like creating neural networks, but it would still be the most powerful gaming card in the world if given the chance.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Skype Bug
Computing

Skype’s real-time A.I. captions and subtitles aim for better collaboration

Ever wanted to video chat with a foreign friend or coworker who doesn't speak the same language? Now you can, thanks to Skype's new translation and transcription feature, which displays auto-scrolling subtitles in your video chats.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Computing

Miss AIM? These are the best desktop chat clients to use today

Desktop chat clients are far from dead. In fact, they're currently enjoying something of a renaissance. So, which one should you be using? We take a peek at the best chat clients for teams, gamers and mainstream web surfers.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
hp spectre folio review 4
Computing

HP Spectre Folio vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 6

The Surface Pro was the original take on the Windows 2-in-1, and it kicked off a trend. The Surface Pro 6 is the latest version, while HP's Spectre folio, constructed of leather and incredibly long-lasting, is its newest competitor.
Posted By Mark Coppock
LG Gram 15Z980 review
Computing

LG’s Gram 17-inch laptop packs plenty of power, but stays thin and light

Laptops can be heavy and bulky but LG's Gram 17 might soon be a good option for consumers who want a thin and light laptop with a large screen. According to recent leaks, it comes in at under 3 pounds.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
YouTube Variable Speed
Computing

Here's how to download a YouTube video to watch offline later

Learning how to download YouTube videos is easier than you might think. There are tools you can use both online and offline. This step-by-step guide will instruct you on how to use them.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Acer Chromebook 15
Computing

You don't have to spend a fortune on a PC. These are the best laptops under $300

Buying a laptop needn't mean spending a fortune. If you're just looking to browse the internet, answer emails, and watch Netflix, you can pick up a great laptop at a great price. These are the best laptops under $300.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Will Chrome remain our favorite web browser with the arrival of newest version?

Choosing a web browser for surfing the web can be tough with all the great options available. Here we pit the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi against one another to find the best browsers for most users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
how to download music from youtube vubey01
Computing

How to download music from YouTube

Ripping audio from YouTube has never been easier, but with so many tools out there, which is the best? In this guide, we teach you how to download music from YouTube with a couple of different tools. Just proceed with caution.
Posted By Jon Martindale