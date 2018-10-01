Digital Trends
Computing

The Surface Pro will go back to black, Microsoft event listing confirms

Chuong Nguyen
By
Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you had any doubt that Microsoft will announce a refresh its Surface hardware at its October 2 event tomorrow, you should rest easy. Microsoft has all but confirmed that the Surface will be going “back to black.”

While Microsoft initially launched its Surface RT and Surface Pro in a black-coated VaporMg build, the company eventually switched to silver. Microsoft more recently added more color options to some of its hardware, including the Surface laptop, and it looks like it will now add black to the color mix again, confirming earlier reports of the return of the color.

A Microsoft event listing scheduled for October 16 in Auckland New Zealand, spotted by WalkingCat and published on Windows Central, revealed that black will be making a triumphant return to the Surface lineup after an absence of several years.

“In April 2012, Microsoft launched the Surface RT, its sleek black chassis, detachable keyboard and integrated kick stand started a wave of innovation that has no signs of slowing down,” Microsoft detailed in its New Zealand event invitation. “Surface devices have inspired people to draw on their screens, work anywhere, collaborate across the world on 84-inch Hubs, crank the volume with dial and even float their all-in-one screen up and down with a zero-gravity hinge. It is safe to say the devices have come a long way in 6 years. But in October 2018, Surface goes Back to Black.”

Earlier rumors suggested that Microsoft may reveal updates  to at least two Surface PC products. Updated versions of the Surface Pro and the Surface laptop are widely believed to be delivered at its October 2 event in New York City. Earlier rumors for the Surface Pro suggested that Microsoft may be working on a radical design for its detachable hybrid tablet, but more recently, it is speculated that Microsoft may not have the redesigned Pro completed in time for the October event.

It is likely that Microsoft will unveil more modest updates to the Surface Pro 2018, which has also been referred to as the Surface Pro 6. The update will likely come with newer processors from Intel, but at this time it’s unclear if Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C connectors will also be present. The first product with USB-C onboard was the Surface Book 2, which Microsoft unveiled earlier this year.

Other products that will likely get refreshed include the Surface Dial, which was also mentioned in the New Zealand invitation, and the Surface Studio, Microsoft’s all-in-one desktop solution that’s targeted at creative professionals. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too much longer to see what Microsoft has been working on. The October 2 event kicks off at 1 p.m. PT, or 4 p.m. ET.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best MacBook deals for October 2018
Up Next

Step back in time with Google's secret text-adventure game
Microsoft Event
Computing

How to watch Microsoft’s Oct. 2 Surface event

October is almost here, which means that we're closer to seeing refreshed Surface Pros and Surface Laptops at Microsoft's October 2 event in New York. We'll show you how to watch the event to stay updated on all the Surface news.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Razer Phone Game Booster app
Mobile

Illuminating renders of the Razer Phone 2 show off a lit-up logo

Razer has officially confirmed that it's working on a new Razer Phone -- though that's about all we know about the new device so far. It's likely the phone will feature specs like the Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, and more.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
microsoft surface pro 6 leak 4435453 tren tay tinhte 4
Computing

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 leak shows similar design, new Intel processors

Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 has shown up earlier than expected as a complete leak of the device hits the web showing an extremely familiar exterior, but also a collection of internal upgrades.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Microsoft Surface Studio
Computing

Here’s what we want to see from the Surface Studio 2

Check out our list of the top rumors and wishes for the Surface Studio 2! Microsoft is likely to announce the Studio 2 this year: The iMac competitor first arrived with massive touchscreen and many design-friendly elements, but was severely…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
awesome tech you cant buy yet park and diamond bike helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Packable helmets and hyper-fast toothbrushes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
oculus quest review headset games project tennis scramble
Virtual Reality

The Oculus Quest’s competitor isn’t Rift or Vive. It’s the Nintendo Switch

While Oculus is optimistic that its standalone Quest VR headset will deliver a quality experience, the headset was designed on a mobile chipset. That means its less of a Rift replacement and more like the VR equivalent of Nintendo’s…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
what is bitcoin mining
Computing

You can't have Bitcoin without mining. Confused? Here's how it all works

Cryptocurrencies are not the easiest of topics to get your head around, but one of the most confusing aspects is "mining." What is Bitcoin mining? It's a big part of what helps the cryptocurrency work as intended.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-hero1
Computing

Lost without Print Screen? Here's a few ways to take a screenshot on your Mac

Whether you prefer to use keyboard shortcuts or applications such as Grab and Preview, this guide will teach you how to take a screenshot on a Mac. Once you know how, you'll be able to capture images within seconds.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best books about technology bookcase bookshelves 159711
Emerging Tech

Looking for a good read? Here are the best, most eye-opening books about tech

Sometimes it's sensible to put down the gadgets and pick up a good old-fashioned book -- to read about the latest gadgets, of course. Here are the tech books you need to check out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
HP Chromebook x2 Review
Computing

HP Chromebook x2 vs. Google Pixelbook

HP's Chromebook x2 is the first of a new wave of innovative, premium Chrome OS notebooks. It's well-built, good-looking, and fast. Is that enough to take on Google's premium Pixelbook?
Posted By Mark Coppock
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Choosing between Intel and AMD for games? These are the best CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there's more choice than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Pixelbook tent mode
Computing

Google Pixel Slate — the first detachable Pixelbook 2-in-1

One of the two Pixelbook devices which we expect to see at the upcoming #madebygoogle event is said to be called the Google Pixel Slate, and will make use of the code-named 'whiskers' detachable keyboard.
Posted By Jon Martindale