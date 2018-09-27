Digital Trends
Computing

Surface Studio 2 benchmarks show a system with unimpressive hardware

Jon Martindale
By
best products of 2016 computing surface studio pc hero2 v4

Benchmark results that are purportedly from Microsoft’s second-generation Surface Studio have appeared on the Geekbench website, and though the scores it achieved are notably higher than those put out by the original Surface Studio, they don’t exactly blow them away. That could be because the hardware configuration isn’t exactly class-leading.

The original Surface Studio debuted in 2016 and was designed to be a compact all-in-one with touchscreen functionality that enabled hands-on design work and the use of its innovative Surface Dial tool. It was an expensive, but impressive piece of kit with a unique use case that meant it was practically unrivaled in terms of performance and interactivity. The Surface Studio 2, however, doesn’t appear to do much more than that, as per MSPowerUser.

Despite Intel having released two generations of CPUs since the original Surface Studio was unveiled — and being on the verge of debuting another — the Surface Studio 2 benchmark results suggest it’s using an Intel Core i7-7820HQ. That’s a more powerful CPU than the 6820HQ found in the original Surface studio, but not by much. An eighth-generation alternative would have been preferable.

The RAM speed is reported as 1,200MHz, though that is likely a halving of the double-data-rate (DDR) RAM, and therefore operates at a respectable 2,400MHz. But that’s only a couple of hundred megahertz faster than the original Surface Studio — although it does appear to come with 32GB, rather than the typical 16GB of the first-generation all-in-one.

This results in performance that is in some cases less than 10 percent greater than that of its predecessor. Where the Surface Studio scored 4,225 and 14,417 points in single and multi-core tests, respectively, the Surface Studio 2 managed just 4,680 and 15,915. Most individual tests detailed on the results pages paint a similar picture, although some scores like crypto score are improved by even less of a margin.

It’s worth noting, though, that there have been a number of Surface Studio 2 benchmarks over the past few weeks, with slightly different configurations, such as faster and less RAM. That impacts performance a little, with some scoring slightly higher thanks to that speed bump.

None of this tells us much about what graphics hardware the Surface Studio 2 is running. The original all-in-one came with options up to an Nvidia 980M. We would hope at least Pascal 10th-generation hardware is present in the new build, as that could provide a nice performance improvement in graphically taxing settings.

Although these results might not be the most exciting for those interested in buying a Surface Studio 2, we’ll get to learn more in the very near future, with Microsoft expected to unveil a lot of new Surface hardware at its upcoming October 2 show.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptops
HP Tango Smart Printer
Computing

The HP Tango smart printer clearly wants you to confuse it for a book

HP unveiled what it is calling the first smart home printer, the HP Tango. Designed to fade into the with an adorned linen cover the small printer boasts a plethora of intelligent functions.
Posted By Michael Archambault
delta air lines computer issues
Business

Delta tech issue grounds planes, could affect Wednesday flights

Delta Air Lines has resolved a tech issue that stopped its planes from taking off from U.S. airports on Tuesday. But it's advising Delta customers flying on Wednesday to check the status of their flight before leaving home.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
the coolest way to solve a rubiks cube self solving
Computing

This is surely the coolest way yet to solve a Rubik’s Cube

If your attempts to complete the Rubik's Cube usually end with the thing flying out of the window or against a wall, then what you need is one that solves itself. Yes, it does exist, and here's a video to prove it ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best chromebooks the chromebook hp
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
asus strix radeon rx 570 oc 4gb review inhand2 mem2
Computing

AMD RX 500 graphics card refresh may launch in 2019 with die shrink, clock boost

AMD may have a new range of RX 600 graphics cards ready to provide greater competition to Nvidia's midrange offerings, which currently still lack representatives from the RTX series. The new GPUs could launch as soon as October.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to turn on Bluetooth in Windows
Computing

The next big Windows update could launch as soon as October 2

Microsoft's next update for Windows 10, the October Update, may launch as soon as October 2, according to new rumors that suggest it will align with the Surface event Microsoft is holding that same day in New York.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Book 2 13 Review
Product Review

With surreal speed and battery life, the 13-inch Surface Book 2 is hard to beat

Microsoft took what was best about its Surface Book 2-in-1 and made it even better. Our Microsoft Surface Book 2 13 review looks at an incredibly well-built machine that’s both fast and enjoyed awesome battery life.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Oculus Quest VR Headset
Computing

The $400 Oculus Quest brings more power to untethered VR gaming

Oculus announced its latest stand-alone virtual reality headset, the Oculus Quest, at its Connect 5 keynote. The new Quest headset is intended to deliver a more immersive VR experience without the need for a powerful PC.
Posted By Michael Archambault
microsoft surface pro 6 leak 4435453 tren tay tinhte 4
Computing

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 leak shows similar design, new Intel processors

Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 has shown up earlier than expected as a complete leak of the device hits the web showing an extremely familiar exterior, but also a collection of internal upgrades.
Posted By Michael Archambault
how to watch YouTube on a Gear VR
Computing

Save your precious Vimeo videos for offline use with these simple tools

Vimeo offers a ton of phenomenal content, but like any streaming site, you can't access it unless you're connected to the internet. Thankfully, you can record and download videos for offline consumption. Here's how.
Posted By Will Nicol
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Chrome 70 allows users to opt out of controversial auto sign-in feature

Users of Google Chrome 69 have been finding themselves unexpectedly signed into their browser when attempting to log in to a Google website, but now, the company promises that Chrome 70 will allow users to opt out.
Posted By Michael Archambault
google 20 easter eggs original
Mobile

Google celebrates 20 years with a slew of Easter eggs and new Google Images

Google is turning 20 and in celebration, the company announced a slew of easter eggs in a range of its different products. For example, you can walk through the original Google garage and see where it all began for the company.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith