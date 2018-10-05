Digital Trends
Computing

Surface Pro 6 vs. Surface Book 2

The Surface Pro 6 is appealing, but can it beat the beefier Surface Book 2?

Jon Martindale
By
Microsoft Surface Book 2 13 Review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Microsoft’s Surface products aren’t for everyone, but if you want a powerful 2-in-1 with great battery life, there aren’t many that can compare. When you look at the new and different entries within the Surface line though, it becomes much harder to decide which is best. To try and nail it down, we pitted the Surface Pro 6 vs. Surface Book 2 and compared them on design, performance, and portability.

For a look at some of our other favorite 2-in-1s, check out our buying guide.

Design

Almost the entirety of Microsoft’s Surface line of products exudes a cool professionalism that is hard to find outside of Apple’s MacBook Pro line of portable computers, and the Surface Book 2 is easily the flagship device in that respect. It’s exceedingly sturdy, with a solid, magnesium frame that’s both lightweight and extremely durable. It feels solid, professional, and high-quality — although you would expect as such with its high price tag.

The Surface Pro 6 is an equally well-built device, though with its thinner keyboard it’s not as substantial or as domineering. It could be argued that its new black color scheme for this-generation of Surface Pro is a little more futuristic than the more classic silver of the Surface Book 2, but that’s largely a personal choice.

Since both devices have detachable keyboards, they are each incredibly light during tablet-mode, with the Surface Book 2 somehow coming in ever so slightly lighter at 1.6 pounds (vs. 1.75 pounds), despite its larger 13.5-inch display.

The Surface Book 2 also has slightly greater and more forward-thinking connectivity options, despite being the older of the two devices. It sports a pair of USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports (it’s confusing, we know) as well as a headphone jack, two Surface Connect ports, and a full-size SDXC card reader. The kicker though, is that it has a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port.

While the Surface Pro 6 comes equipped with its own USB-A 3.0 port, a headphone jack, miniDisplayPort, Surface connect port, and microSDXC card reader, it lacks a USB-C connection.

Performance

Despite the pricing disparity between these two devices, their hardware configurations are closer than you might think. The Surface Pro 6 starts at $900 and has 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an eighth-generation, quad-core Core i5-8250U CPU. Upgrades include an i5-8350U, or for $1,500 you can get a Core i7-8650U CPU with 256GB of storage. For $2,300 you can net yourself 16GB of RAM and a terabyte of SSD space.

The Surface Book 2 starts at $1,200 and comes with a seventh-generation Core i5-7300U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. That’s a rather weak starting point compared to the Surface Pro 6, considering the 7300U is only a dual-core CPU. However, if you’re willing to spend $2,000, you get the same Core i7-8650U found in the Surface Pro 6, the same 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Most importantly though, you get an Nvidia GTX 1050 discrete GPU, which is leaps and founds more powerful than anything the Surface Pro has.

Spending $2,500 gets you double the RAM and storage, while the top-end $3,000 configuration nets you a terabyte of SSD space. There are also options for a 15-inch version if you need more screen-space and power, with a GTX 1060 graphics chip on board, though those configurations are more expensive again.

For general computing, the Surface Pro 6 is easily the better machine in terms of price vs. performance, but when it comes to graphical capabilities, the Surface Book 2 is miles ahead of its smaller sibling if you configure it with the dedicated graphics chip.

Feeding off of all that power, the displays in both systems are excellent, each with identical pixel densities of 267 pixels per inch. The only difference is the Surface Book 2 has a slightly higher resolution of 3,000 x 2,000, vs. 2,736 x 1,824 on the Pro 6, to account for its extra inch of screen space.

Portability

Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Jeremy Kaplan/Digital Trends

Both the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 are amazingly portable 2-in-1s, especially when in tablet mode. The Surface Book 2 is the larger and heavier device with a keyboard attached, measuring 12.3 x 9.14 x 0.59-inches and weighing 3.62 pounds in the Core i7 configuration. However, when you remove the keyboard and use it as a tablet, it weighs just 1.6 pounds.

The Surface Pro 6, on the other hand, weighs 1.7 pounds without the detachable keyboard and measures  11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33-inches.

Where the Surface Pro 6 is a little easier to handle, it can’t match the Surface Book 2’s battery life. The Pro 6 offers an impressive 14.5 hours of life, according to Microsoft, but the Surface Book 2 is rated at up to 17 hours. One important caveat, though, is battery life in tablet mode. The Surface Book 2 has two batteries — one in the keyboard, and one in the tablet. The one in the tablet is smaller, so battery life in tablet-only mode is only two to three hours.

The Book is better, but there’s a but

Picking a winner out of these two Surface 2-in-1s is difficult, as it’s a case of each being better at certain things. The Surface Pro 6 is more affordable and offers better hardware at that lower price point. But it’s not as sturdy, nor as capable graphically, nor as long-lasting as the Surface Book 2. It’s also lacking that important USB-C port.

With that in mind, the Surface Book 2 is the better piece of hardware. However, it’s also more expensive. If you want a dedicated GPU and a system that works great as both a laptop and tablet, it’s near-perfect. If you don’t need that graphical might, the Surface Pro 6 is very comparable and when it’s available in mid-October.

Overall winner: Surface Book 2

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Windows 10 update should be avoided until Microsoft delivers fixes
adobe photoshop elements premiere 2019 pse2019 redesignphotocollages
Photography

With Premiere Elements’ new A.I. editor, you may finally finish that video project

Continuing a trend of artificial intelligence enhancements, Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements will now create entire slideshows and collages for you when you open the program. Both also include general performance improvements.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
heres everything microsoft could announce at its october 2 surface event laptop 4681
Computing

Microsoft and Apple both have sleek, expensive laptops. Which is right for you?

If you're in the market for a MacBook Pro, you should see how Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2 performs before you make your decision. Both laptops come with premium build quality, and we'll help you choose the right notebook.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Intel Optane review
Computing

Intel Optane makes old hard drives as fast as modern SSDs

Intel's new Optane technology powers the fastest drives we've ever seen, but what's actually happening under the hood is a mystery. Join us as we explore the knowns and unknowns of the next big thing in PC memory and storage.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Gaming

Wage war on a budget with these fun and free first-person shooters

We all know about Halo and Call of Duty by now, but what about quality titles that won't cost you upward of $60? Check out our picks for the best free first-person shooter games from Paladins to Quake Champions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
windows 10 october update
Computing

Windows 10 update should be avoided until Microsoft delivers fixes

For now, users should stay away from Microsoft's October 2018 Update for Windows 10 until a fix can be delivered. Early adopters have reported problems ranging from loss of data, increased CPU usage, and reduced battery life.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop
Computing

Alienware has unleashed the M15, its thinnest gaming PC yet

Alienware has introduced the m15 laptop to the world. Featuring a complete redesign, the new machine comes in at only 4.8 pounds and 0.83-inches thick, while still packing hefty PC gaming power.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
Product Review

Like most sequels, Samsung’s latest Chromebook fails to live up to the original

Samsung swapped out the ARM processor for Intel in the Chromebook Plus V2, making this moderately priced 2-in-1 faster but not as long-lasting. All else remained roughly the same, meaning it’s a well-built Chromebook that doesn’t stand…
Posted By Mark Coppock
microsoft surface pro 6 review feat
Computing

Is the Surface Pro 6 a sidestep, or does it blow away its predecessor?

How good is the new Surface Pro, and is it worth an upgrade? The best way to find out is to pit the Surface Pro 6 vs. Surface Pro 5 in a head to head that tests them both on performance, design, and portability.
Posted By Jon Martindale
facebook server hardware data center servers
Computing

Apple, government contractors were hacked using tiny Chinese chips, report says

Though no consumer data is thought to have been stolen, China leveraged tiny microchips as part of a hack of Apple, Amazon, and government contractors. The hack targeted trade secrets and other intellectual property. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
roku connect voice assistant soundbars speakers lifestyle xfinity
Home Theater

Battle of the streaming sticks: Chromecast vs. Roku vs. Fire TV Stick

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra against the Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to help you decide which one will be the best fit in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Caleb Denison
Facebook News Feed
Computing

Facebook’s latest data breach could earn Europeans thousands in compensation

Facebook users in Europe distressed about Facebook's revelation that its latest breach left as many as 50 million users exposed could get some compensation. Facebook also faces a class-action suit and a broader GDPR investigation.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Computing

How does Microsoft’s newest Surface stack up against the Apple iPad Pro?

In an era where everyone is taking a bite at Apple’s products, we’ve stacked up the 12.9-inch iPad Pro against the latest Surface Pro 6. Check out this comparison guide to see which one gives you more bang for your buck.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
surface studio 2 vs imac 01
Computing

The iMac has long been a fan favorite, but does the Surface Studio 2 beat it?

Microsoft's Surface Studio 2 shares the iMac's 7th-Generation Intel processor, and both systems come with clean designs and discrete GPUs. There are differences, however, and we'll help you figure out which system to buy.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
macbook pro 15 walkthrough 2018
Computing

Apple is making 2018 iMac Pro, MacBook Pro repairs even harder

Apple is using new proprietary diagnostics software when repairing 2018 iMac Pro and MacBook Pro models. This locks out these products from repairs at third-party stores and forces owners with these models to get repairs at Apple.
Posted By Arif Bacchus