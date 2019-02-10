The next Surface Pro could be a complete redesign. Here's what we know so far

Share

Since its introduction in 2012, Microsoft’s Surface lineup has come a long way. The Surface family has seen the addition of a Book, a Laptop, a Studio and also the ultra-portable Go, but the Surface Pro itself has remained relatively visually unchanged.

Though the Surface Pro pioneered the 2-in-1 form factor its design has stayed the same over the last seven years and is now aging by 2019 standards. Here’s what we’re looking to see from the Surface Pro 7, which will undoubtedly end up being Microsoft’s next big thing.

Price and release date

Microsoft typically releases new hardware in the Fall, so a Surface Pro 7 release could come in October 2019 at the earliest. The Surface Pro 6 was most recently announced during an October 2 event, but the Surface Go was announced on July ahead of its eventual August 2 release. That said, Microsoft could likely announce a Surface Pro 7 around the same time frame, but 2020 could also be an option. In the past, there was almost a two-year gap between the release of the Surface Pro 4 in October 2015 to the Surface Pro (fifth-gen) in June 2017.

As for pricing, the Surface Pro 6 with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and the Intel Core i5 processor currently retails for $900. That price still does not include a keyboard or a Surface Pen. It would be nice to see Microsoft bundle in both with the next Surface to help reduce the overall final price, but we don’t expect that to change. Since the cost of laptops and other Windows 10 devices is often offset based on its internal components, so you can expect for starting configurations of the Surface Pro 7 to come in at the same $900 pricing.

Slimmer design and keyboard

Microsoft has patented several related technologies which could come to the future Surface Pro 7. One of note happens to be for a thinner and redesigned Type Cover with haptic feedback. This patent suggests that the Surface Pro 7 could have slimmer bezels, a lighter profile and a reduced footprint thanks to a circuit board directly that is etched directly into the touchpad of a keyboard. It also hints that the overall height of the next Surface could be reduced. That’s would come as a big change, as over the past few Surface Pro generations, the Type Cover has gotten larger, picked up a bigger trackpad, and a new Alcantara material for a more premium feel and finish.

A second patent also supports the wild claim that the Surface Pro 7 could come with a reflective touch display. That means could mean you’d be able to write on both sides of the device. While not exactly the folding PC that many have been dreaming of, this suggests that you’ll be able to make use of all the available space on the next Surface, including using that rear display as a primary OLED, LCD, or LED screen while it is closed.

Finally, since it is the competition, Microsoft could take some cues from Apple’s iPad Pro and slim down the side bezels on the Surface Pro 7. Though the thick bezels are often cited as a reason for comfort in tablet mode, it has become a bit ugly by 2019 standards. Laptop makers like Dell have proven that a screen could be virtually borderless, and it would be great if Microsoft could follow suit to give consumers a 2-in-1 with more screen and less black space.

USB-C… please?

Most Windows 10 laptops or tablets come with USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, alongside USB-A. But not the Surface Pro. In Microsoft’s 2-in-1 Surface family, that option is reserved strictly for the Surface Go, the smaller version of the Surface Pro. Microsoft has been resistant to the new technology, and it has become a glaring omission from powerful devices like the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2.

We’re hoping that the Surface Pro 7 changes that and adds one or more USB-C ports. A patent from Microsoft originally filed in May of 2018 suggests just that, showing that Microsoft could be considering a special magnetic USB-C cable for charging. It can be held in place securely, without damage to the device if a consumer happens to trip on the cable and force it out.

Whiskey Lake or Ice Lake CPUs under the hood

In 2018, the Surface Pro 6 finally took the jump to quad-core processors, but not with Intel’s latest Whiskey Lake CPUs. Heading into the future, it would be great if the Surface Pro 7 could be powered by more efficient processors under the hood. Though a wild shot, Intel’s new battery and performance efficient Ice Lake CPUs would be a nice addition to the Surface Pro 7.

Intel didn’t provide a specific date for when these processors could be released, only targeting “holiday 2019.” That might be outside of Microsoft’s typical Surface release time frame, but hey, we can dream. A Surface Pro 7 with a Whiskey Lake CPU is far more likely. Microsoft tends to play it safe with older-generation processors, such as the 7th-gen processor in the Surface Studio 2.

Updated Surface Pen

While not bundled in with the price, the Surface Pen is an essential part of owning a Surface device. It allows you to ink in Microsoft Word documents, draw images in Photoshop and more.

Though its visual design and pressure sensibility levels have changed over the past few years, the Surface Pen still feels like it has untapped potential. With the Surface Pro 7, it would be nice to see Microsoft deliver on some Surface Pen patents in the past. That includes the ability for the pen to recharge with solar power or a pen clip that can double as a mouse scroll wheel.