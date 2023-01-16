Several exciting laptops were announced at CES 2023, and we’re looking forward to seeing all of them. But they’re not the only upcoming laptops leaving us dripping with anticipation. There are also rumored machines, as well as those we only assume will arrive because of typical version cycles or current models that are falling seriously behind.

Here’s a list of the most anticipated laptops of 2023. As indicated above, some are already confirmed, some are rumored, and some are based on our assumptions. But each offers something that will make any laptop buyer sit up and take notice.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

We’ll start with the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i because this deal-screen wonder is officially confirmed and on its way. And it’s a stunning laptop, with dual 2.8K OLED displays that can be utilized in several ways thanks to an innovative origami stand.

Want to use the Yoga Book 9i as a standard clamshell? You can do that by placing the physical keyboard on the lower display when folded in half or using the haptic-enabled virtual keyboard displayed on the OLED panel. Want to use it with two side-by-side displays? You can do that as well. And if you’re someone who can benefit from having two vertical displays, then that configuration is available as well.

It’s a well-configured laptop with Intel 13th-gen Core CPUs, and it’s surprisingly thin and light for such a complex design. It’s the best dual-screen implementation we’ve seen yet and offers enough usefulness that it could even be a market success.

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D

Asus has a line of laptops aimed at creators, dubbed the ProArt Studiobook 16, and it’s been refreshed for 2023. It features fast CPUs, although they’re still Intel 12th-gen HX-series models which are fast but slightly behind Intel’s latest 13th-gen processors. It can support up to 64GB of fast DDR5 RAM, has two SSD slots for up to 8TB of storage, and it enjoys a thermal design intended to max out performance.

We don’t know which GPUs the laptop will utilize, but Asus refers to “next-gen Nvidia GeForce RTX laptop GPU.” Given the ProArt Studiobook 16’s target market, that likely refers to something like an RTX A6000 (derived from the consumer RTX 3090) that’s optimized for creative and scientific applications.

But most intriguing about this version of the ProArt Studiobook 16 is its 3D OLED display. It’s a 16.0-inch 16:10 3.2K (3200 x 2000) OLED panel running at 120Hz, and it has 3D capabilities built in along with eye-tracking functionality. This promises more immersive interaction with creative designs and the ability to alter viewpoints simply by looking at different areas of the display. According to our hands-on reports, the stereoscopic 3D effect works well and should be a real asset to creators.

15-inch Apple MacBook Air

This one falls into the “rumored” category, and the details are scant. But there appears to be a 15-inch MacBook on the way that could bear the Air monicker.

Some rumors indicate that the machine could be called the MacBook 15, but it would seem that the most important distinction from the MacBook Pro 14 would be a thinner chassis. That would hint at a MacBook Air designation. With a screen size actually rumored at 15.5 inches, the new machine would split the difference between the two MacBook Pro models and, if thin enough, could compete with the growing number of Windows laptops with large displays and incredibly thin and light chassis.

In terms of its design, the new machine should sport the same flat design as the rest of the lineup, thin display bezels to minimize chassis size, the usual Apple Force Touch touchpad that takes up most of the available palm rest space, and a notch for a high-resolution webcam.

The biggest question is about the processor that the new machine will utilize. The M2 Pro has been rumored, although that would put it in direct competition with the MacBook Pro machines. It’s also possible that the machine could get the M3 when it’s available, which would keep it in the same performance envelope as the smaller MacBook Air machines.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 and 16 M2

We don’t know many details about the next versions of Apple’s excellent MacBook Pro models, but there’s one thing we are certain about. They’ll utilize the updated M2 Pro and Max CPUs that promise increased performance and efficiency over the current M1 Pro and M1 Max.

So far, it doesn’t look like the new MacBook Pros will offer any significant new design features or enhanced functionality. And that makes sense, because the last models were completely new designs and, frankly, there’s not much to improve on.

But for those who need creative performance in portable packages, the M2 Pro and M2 Max promise to give them a lot more of what they crave. And that’s enough to make us excited about their release, whenever it happens.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10

So far, we’ve seen no rumors surrounding the next Microsoft Surface Pro. The Surface Pro 9 was recently released and brought some significant changes, including merging the Intel and ARM-based models into one lineup.

In many ways, the Surface Pro 9 is the best iteration of Microsoft’s detachable tablet yet. It provides excellent performance and an outstanding design, with the best inking you’ll find on a Windows tablet and a 5G ARM-based model that offers extended battery life and always-connected internet.

But Microsoft launches a new Surface Pro each year, and with version 10 coming up, we’re hoping some big changes are in the works. But whether it’s a significant redesign or just some upgrades to things like processors, battery, and displays. In any case, the Surface Pro is one of the more written-about and anticipated laptops on the market today, and will always be highly anticipated.

Dell XPS 15 and 17

The existing Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are getting a little long in the tooth. They were introduced in 2022 and utilize 12th-gen CPUs, so they’re not that far back in the cycle. However, they retain the “old” XPS design that mixes aluminum and carbon or glass fiber, which the newest XPS 13 and XPS 13 Plus models abandoned last year.

We hope to see the same design cues make their way to the larger laptops in the lineup. Make them even sleeker and more modern, and if possible, lean more toward the XPS 13 Plus in terms of features and functionality.

After all, the XPS 15 and 17 are Dell’s premier thin-and-light laptops for demanding productivity users and creators and have always had the best performance and features. Integrating the keyboard design from the XPS 13 Plus would give a truly expansive typing experience, which wouldn’t need to be edge-to-edge but could provide for a better overall typing experience. And a haptic touchpad would be a great addition, especially given the size of the touchpads on the current XPS 15 and 17 models. We wouldn’t be at all surprised if the XPS 15 became the XPS 16, adopting a 16.0-inch 16:10 display that would provide a slightly larger screen without adding much to the chassis size.

No matter what, things should be interesting

Those are just a handful of anticipated laptops, and likely designs are coming that we’re not evening imagining yet. If CES 2023 is any indication, then 2023 should be an interesting year for laptops, with improved performance and even more creativity-oriented features on tap.

