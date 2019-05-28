The Razer Blade Studio is a desktop-replacement workstation you’ll actually want

Share

A slew of NVIDIA RTX Studio Laptops were just announced at Computex 2019; among which are the new Razer Blade Studio Editions. The new Blade laptops are an upgrade to the very well-received Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17. A key update to the line is NVIDIA’s new Quadro RTX graphics which are optimized for serious 3D and video content creation.

The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition will be available with a full 4K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut — perfect for content creators who require high contrast and color accuracy. A 9th-gen Intel Core i9-9750H processor provides the horsepower. The newly announced NVIDIA RTX Quadro 5000 GPU combined with up to 32GB of system memory gives the Studio Editions almost desktop workstation-levels of power.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 Studio Edition won’t get the OLED display but rather a 17-inch, 4K, 120Hz refresh panel — which would be great since we’ve only seen 60Hz to-date. The powerful RTX Quadro should easily run games in 4K at very high resolutions, not to mention creativity apps.

You’ll also have the option for standard GeForce RTX graphics, and if that’s not enough, the laptops are compatible with Razer Core X external graphics. This allows for dual-GPU rendering, using both the internal and external graphics for even higher performance.

Storage options include up to 1TB of fast NVMe storage which combined with NVIDIA’s Studio Drivers is said to provide optimum performance in creative applications like Adobe Suite. The Studio Editions come in anodized in a Mercury White finish that won’t have you confusing this for a gaming laptop anytime soon.

“The combination of NVIDIA Quadro and GeForce RTX GPUs with Razer’s sleek design and up to 4K display make for an excellent laptop for content creation,” said Jason Paul, general manager of GeForce software and technology at NVIDIA. “The ray tracing, AI, and 6K+ video prowess of the Razer Blade RTX Studio laptops will free artists from their desks and allow them to create amazing art from anywhere.”

There’s no word on when exactly the new Studio Edition Blades will be available but Razer says an announcement will be later this year. In the meantime, you can learn more about these new laptops at razer.com/studio.