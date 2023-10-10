 Skip to main content
This ultra-durable 2TB external SSD is $125 off until tomorrow

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD sitting next to keys.
SanDisk

If you’re running out of room on your laptop’s hard drive, it might be time to expand to an external SSD. Prime Day deals are a great time to do that, because SSDs are down to as cheap as $100. That’s pretty cheap for 2TB of storage. This particular SanDisk external SSD is also super durable. You won’t lose all your data if it falls off your desk. Check it out at Best Buy while Prime Big Deals Days is still happening.

Why you should buy the SanDisk Extreme external SSD

In our SSD versus HDD comparison, the advantages of SSDs include faster speeds and improved durability. You’ll enjoy both of these benefits with the SanDisk Extreme external SSD. It offers a read speed of up to 1,050 MB/s and a write speed of up to 1,000 MB/s, which may be slower than the 2,000 MB/s speed of the SanDisk Extreme Pro that appears in our list of the best external hard drives, but still quick nonetheless.

The SanDisk Extreme external SSD protects your data in two ways. First is physical, as it offers drop protection, IP55 resistance against water and dust, X-ray resistance, and shock resistance;  and the second is digital, as the external SSD provides hardware encryption to make sure that your private files are for your eyes only. The SanDisk Extreme features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface for compatibility with the latest devices, so it will be easy to back up your data on this external SSD.

Whether or not you already have some digital files you need to store in an external SSD, you’ll want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $125 discount for the 2TB version of the SanDisk Extreme. From its sticker price of $225, you’ll only have to pay $100 for this dependable storage device, but you’ll need to be quick. There are still several hours left before the deal expires, but it’s not recommended to wait until the last minute because stocks may run out at any time. Don’t hesitate — secure your own SanDisk Extreme external SSD as soon as you can.

