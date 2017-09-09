New Tinda Finger gizmo frees up your thumb for more important things

Why it matters to you If you're not too fussy about who you hook up with, the Tinda Finger lets you cast a wide net.

Some Tinder users are quite selective, perusing the available selections on their phone for hours before finally deciding to “like” someone. Others — not so much. If you fall into the latter category and experience thumb cramps as a result of swipe after swipe on profile after profile, then you might want to check out this crowdfunding project. The upcoming Tinda Finger, currently in development with pages on both Kickstarter and Indiegogo, may be just what you need to finally find that special someone.

Billed as “The Essential Accessory for Mobile Dating Users,” the Tinda Finger device plugs into the charging port on the bottom of your iPhone or Android smartphone. Once it kicks into action, the Tinda Finger swipes right — on everyone. At 100 revolutions per minute, the Tinda Finger boasts an impressive rate of 6,000 swipes per hour, letting you proclaim your interest in a massive number of potential companions in a very short period of time.

This takes the shotgun approach to dating to a whole new level.

With a modest goal of about $2,640 on both Kickstarter and Indiegogo, the Tinda Finger has about a month to go to hit its target, and has raised $314 on KS. This isn’t much for a typical campaign, but in the three days since the campaign began, it’s already 12 percent of the way to the goal.

Slated for availability before the end of the year, the Tinda Finger comes in both blue and pink, and it’s compatible with any “right-swipe” app on your phone. That’s right — it only goes right — no left-swiping allowed. Isn’t it nice to see some positivity in the cutthroat world of dating apps?

With an estimated 32 million users on Tinder (and assuming you have no preferences for gender, age, nationality, or any other factors), if you ran your Tinda Finger continuously, it would take more than 5,000 hours, or about 222 days, to blanket the entire site with your likes by swiping right on every member.

So, if you’re a Tinder user, forget about the Gold subscription that lets you see who liked you or the Tinder Boost that bumps you to the front of the line or the Spotify integration that helps you find a match. Instead, grab a Tinda Finger and just send a “like” to every single person on the site. After all, love makes the world go round … and round … and round.