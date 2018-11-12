Digital Trends
Computing

What to avoid when buying a laptop for Black Friday

Buying a laptop on Black Friday? Don't make one of these rookie mistakes

Tyler Lacoma
By

Many shoppers will crawl out of bed early on Black Friday to pick up a new laptop at the best possible deal. If you will be joining, it’s important to avoid making a bad (and potentially expensive) purchase. Not all Black Friday deals are created equal. There are details stores may not tell, which could drastically affect your buying decisions.

Don’t worry: Check out our list of the top mistakes to avoid on Black Friday when hunting down the right laptop, and take a look at our best laptop recommendations to learn more.

Avoid brands you don’t recognize

Acer Chromebook 15 Spin Review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

It’s easy to lock in on price tags, even when perusing Black Friday ads before the event itself, but you should always check the brand name carefully. If it’s not a brand name you recognize, or not a brand that’s showing up in any other Black Friday deals, alarms bells should go off in your head. Common brands like Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Google, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus and so on are popular because they lead the market: They offer the best features, durability, compatibility, and customer support.

There are other brands out there, and they typically try to make sales by undercutting the prices of more common brands — we’re looking at you, especially Walmart OP. These secondary brands are out in full force on Black Friday. For the best buying experience, you should avoid them. Focus on mainstream brands to get a laptop that lasts and doesn’t have any surprises. This applies equally to tablets 2-in-1s and gaming laptops.

Don’t buy before checking prices online

Apple MacBook 13-inch Touch Pad
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Stores may not like the trend of “showrooming” or check your phone to make sure there’s no better discount elsewhere, but it’s a vital tool in your Black Friday search. When you find an attractive laptop model, take a minute and look it up on Amazon, Newegg, or another popular retailer website.

You’re looking for two important things. First, how big is the discount, really? Sometimes Black Friday deals will try to cheat the numbers and say things like, “$500 off!” But a quick search online will show you that it’s actually only around $100 off the standard pricing you could find a variety of sites — and so not nearly such a good deal as it’s represented.

In addition to these exaggerations, you also want to compare the deal to other deals you are finding online. If, for example, you can buy the same model at Best Buy for free shipping and save $50 from the in-store price, it may be worthwhile to choose that option instead.

Don’t forget about forthcoming updates

HP Spectre X360 13 Inch 2018

Cutting models that are about to receive updates is a common practice in the tech world. For example, the HP Spectre x360, one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops, can often be found at significant discounts in various sales, but only because a newer model is one the way.

There’s nothing especially wrong about buying an older model laptop, but the situation does call for more research before you make a purchase. How big is the difference between the old and new models? How do the prices compare? How long would you have to wait for the new model to come out? All things to consider before pulling the trigger on a big purchase like a new laptop.

One small tip is to always check out the generation of processor a laptop has. You can trust that an 8th-generation Intel processor is up-to-date, which is usually indicated in the specs. If it lists just the processor model name, look for the number right after the “Core i5” or “Core i7” part to find the generation. For example, the Core i5-8550U is an 8th-gen processor, while the Core i5-7200U is a 7th-gen processor.

Don’t forget about operating system

HP Chromebook x2 Review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

You might be surprised how many people pick up a Black Friday laptop without paying much attention to the operating system. A deal is a deal, right? But, of course, the OS makes a huge difference in your laptop experience. Apple MacBooks use MacOS, Chromebooks use Chrome OS, and the rest are mostly Windows 10. All three are very different experiences.

There are apps and services that won’t work from one machine to another (especially true of the lightweight Chromebooks). So, know what operating system you — or the person you’re buying for — wants, and spare a glance to check before buying.

Don’t sacrifice important features for low prices

Apple MacBook Air 2018
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

It can be easy to get caught up in the Black Friday discount hunt and end up with a laptop that doesn’t end up having everything you need. Two common examples are display size and storage. An 11-inch display is going to cost a lot less than a 15-inch display. However, your productivity needs or Netflix-binging tendencies may require a larger screen, so buying the smaller one will ultimately feel like a disappointment.

Likewise, if you’re planning on streaming and using the cloud, you can choose a discounted laptop without much storage. But if you need a computer that can house plenty of programs and media files, you should look for more storage, even if that raises the price. It’s also worth checking out whether the storage is SSD or HDD, which will have a dramatic impact on how fast the laptop feels. Lastly, don’t forget about port selection. With all the laptops these days moving to USB-C only, it’s something to consider if you rely heavily on USB-A accessories and peripherals.

Don’t forget about Cyber Monday

Yep, there’s another big sale with lots of laptops in just a few days. Don’t feel pressured into buying a discounted laptop that you don’t really want, just because it’s Black Friday and you need a good deal. Cyber Monday has you taken care of — and it may be more convenient than trying to make Black Friday deadlines.

Furthermore, there are many good times through the year to buy a laptop, not just on Black Friday. Opportunities like back-to-school and Labor Day weekend often provide significant price drops as well. So, if you don’t see something you like, just know it won’t be your last shot at a cheap laptop.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPhone apps available right now (November 2018)
Up Next

LG price cuts on C8 OLED TVs for Black Friday are more of a sliver than a slash
awesome tech you cant buy yet ft aviator controller feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 1-handed drone control, a pot that stirs itself

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Best Buy’s pre-Black Friday deal takes $330 off the 2017 Surface Pro bundle

If you don't need the latest Surface Pro, Best Buy has a heavily discounted rendition of the 2017 model available in its pre-Black Friday sale. For just $1,000, you can get the tablet with a Core i5 CPU.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
macbook pro 13 inch non touch bar vs air apple review 2 1500x1000
Computing

Get up to $200 off the MacBook Pro in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale right now

If you don't need Apple's controversial Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro, Best Buy is offering a Black Friday sale on the non-Touch Bar models. The sale is happening right now and subtracts as much as $200 off of Apple's notebooks.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
surface pro 6
Computing

Save up to $328 with Costco’s Surface Pro 6 Black Friday bundle for early birds

If you're in the market for a Surface Pro 6, you should head to Costco this holiday season. While Costco's Surface Pro 6 bundles are already a fantastic value, the wholesaler is taking another $200 off for its Black Friday sale.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best Single's Day deals
Deals

Bigger than Black Friday: Don’t miss the best Single’s Day deals

Thanks to AliExpress, Single's Day – the world's largest retail day – is no longer a foreign affair. If you're ready to do some early holiday shopping or want to score some discounts ahead of Black Friday, we've rounded up some of the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 13 9370 review |
Product Review

Long live the king! Dell’s new XPS 13 defends its throne with ease

The redesigned Dell XPS 13 doesn’t reinvent the laptop’s winning formula, but does offer much-needed tweaks including the latest Intel hardware and a thinner, lighter body. Is it enough to keep Dell’s laptop at the top of our ratings?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
nintendo nes classic mini 2018
Gaming

Got an NES Classic? Here’s how to hack it to play more than 700 games

The NES Classic is terrific for what it is, but Nintendo's discontinued device remains limited in what it can play. Here's how to hack your miniature console and render it compatible with more than 700 games.
Posted By Will Nicol
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Apple to boost its Amazon presence with listings for iPhones, iPads, and more

Apple is about to start offering more of its kit on Amazon. The tech giant currently only has very limited listings on the shopping site, but the deal will see the arrival of the latest iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amd-ces-2018-Dr.-Lisa-Su
Computing

AMD is pulling ahead in the die shrink race with 7nm CPUs and graphics cards

AMD might have played second fiddle to Intel and AMD for a long time, but it has the potential to leapfrog both when it debuts its new 7nm CPUs and graphics cards in 2019, leading the die-shrink race for the first time in years.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Stay connected with the Surface Go LTE Advanced, coming November 20 for $679

The new Surface Go LTE Advanced model delivers benefits for anyone who is looking to enjoy LTE coverage and stay connected on Windows 10 when traveling on the road or away from home.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
cloudflare 1111 dns resolver apps
Computing

Cloudflare’s privacy-enhancing 1.1.1.1 DNS service comes to iOS and Android

Cloudflare's 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver service has been ported to mobile devices, and now anyone with an Android or iOS device can download it for free to take advantage of its speed and privacy-boosting features.
Posted By Jon Martindale
pc classic plug and play system pcclassic
Gaming

The plug-and-play PC Classic joins the retro console bandwagon

Gaming company Unit-e is creating the PC Classic, a plug-and-play retro console that will come bundled with around 30 of the best DOS games. The system will support gamepads and keyboard setups.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Windows 10 Home vs. Pro
Computing

Is your PC slow? Here's how to restore Windows 10 to factory settings

Computers rarely work as well after they've accumulated files and misconfigured settings. Thankfully, with this guide, you'll be able to restore your PC to its original state by learning how to factory reset Windows.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith