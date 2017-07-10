Windows 10 to simplify resetting your password in Fall Creators Update

Why it matters to you Resetting your Microsoft Account password will be a lot easier in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

Few things in computing are more frustrating than forgetting a password. Usually, your mind blanks out right when you need to log into a system the most, causing some serious consternation and requiring you to jump through some inconvenient and time-consuming hoops — and nowhere is that truer than in Windows 10.

So far, if you’ve forgotten your Microsoft Account password and don’t have the luxury of using Windows Hello password-less login, then you’ve been stuck with running through the entire recovery process on another device and retrieving or changing your credentials. That’s a real pain, and Microsoft is finally doing something about it in the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

As MSPU has discovered, the next major update will now allow users to recover the Microsoft Account used to log into Windows 10 right from the login screen. The new functionality shows up in the latest Windows Insider preview build, 16237, and it looks like it’s easy enough to leverage whether you’re using just a password or also via Windows Hello.

Mehedi Hassan/MSPU

The process is simple enough. You just select the “I forgot my password” option below the login prompt. You’ll need to first identify the relevant Microsoft account, and then choose one of the options for verifying your identity. Yes, this does require a smartphone or other device to verify via email, text, or an app, but the process remains more straightforward than the current system.

Mehedi Hassan/MSPU

If you’re using Windows Hello, then you need to choose “other options” in order to access the new password reset procedure. That’s a bit less helpful given that Windows 10 already lets you log into your system where you can reset your password via the web, but it still saves a step or two.

Once you have verified that you are who you say you are, then you’re able to reset your password. Obviously, you’ll want to record this one in a safe place — meaning some kind of encrypted solution and not a piece of paper taped underneath your keyboard — so that you don’t have to go through this process all over again.

Overall, Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is looking like a small but still meaningful update, and this is just one of the new features that will make Windows 10 a little more pleasant to use.