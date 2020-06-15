There are some new bugs with the Windows 10 May 2020 Update that could disrupt your experience with Google Chrome, printing, and even the new “Fresh Start” feature of the operating system.

On Microsoft’s Windows 10 Health Dashboard, the company notes that the latest monthly KB update to the Windows 10 May 2020 Update could make certain printers unable to print. Microsoft acknowledged the issue on Friday, June 12, and says it is investigating, but there is still no time frame for a fix.

Users in Google’s forums report that after installing the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Chrome no longer functions as expected. In one case, a user was not able to stay signed in with a Google account in the web browser. In another, cookies aren’t saved and the sync settings of the browser are paused.

Microsoft did not specifically acknowledge this issue with Google Chrome, but the blog Windows Latest reports that a Google engineer has said it could be an issue with the master key cache. It’s recommended to close Chrome, lock the Windows 10 system by pressing Windows Key and L, and then unlock the windows device and relaunch Chrome.

Microsoft’s new “Fresh Start” tool in Windows 10 appears to be broken. The feature usually lets users clean install the operating system without deleting personal data, but clicking it in Windows 10 Settings now directs to a Microsoft Support page instead. Microsoft has not yet mentioned this issue, or updated the Windows 10 Health Dashboard with it. However, some users in the Windows 10 Feedback Hub do appear to be posting about it to bring it to the company’s attention.

Despite over one and a half years of beta testing with Windows Insiders, and a more careful measured rollout, the Windows 10 May 2020 Update has still had its fair share of issues. The problems with Chrome, printing, and Fresh Start are just the latest. Previously, there were some issues that “blocked” the update from installing on some Surface devices and other Windows PCs. These include gaming and other display adapter compatibility issues.

Microsoft is clear about these issues on the Windows 10 Health Dashboard, and updates it once a fix has been issued. The company also tries to gain feedback from Windows Insider beta testers first. That program is undergoing some changes Monday, June 15, with the branches being renamed and repositioned to “channels,” with the goal of better-quality Windows 10 releases and more parallel coding efforts.

