Windows 11 is finally creating a solution for the multitude of RGB apps that clutter most gaming PCs. The long-rumored feature is with Windows Insiders now through Build 23475, which Windows announced in a blog post on Wednesday.

The feature, called Dynamic Lighting, looks to unify all of the different apps and devices that use RGB lighting so you don’t have to bounce between several different apps. More importantly, Microsoft is doing so through the open HID LampArray standard, which makes it compatible with a long list of devices. Microsoft says it already has partnerships with Acer, Asus, HP, HyperX, Logitech, Razer, and Twinkly to support Dynamic Lighting.

This should mean that you can sync lighting across supported RGB devices, as well as choose which app is controlling that lighting. For my own PC, I consistently have conflicts between my motherboard’s RGB app and Corsair iCue, so this is definitely an attractive solution. In fact, my display and lighting reset while writing this article. I’m looking forward to Dynamic Lighting.

It’s not perfect yet, which is why Microsoft only has the feature with Windows Insiders for now. In particular, Microsoft says some wireless peripherals are having issues, so it recommends Insiders use a wired connection. There are also some important names absent from the partnership list, including Corsair and SteelSeries.

Microsoft says it will continue adding support for devices throughout the rest of the year. For now, here are the devices that Dynamic Lighting supports:

Asus ROG Scope II Wireless 96 Gaming Keyboard

Razer BlackWidow V3

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini

Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro

Razer DeathStalker V2

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL

Razer Huntsman Mini

Razer Huntsman Mini Analog

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition

Razer Huntsman V2

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog

Razer Huntsman V2 Tenkeyless

Razer Ornata V2

Razer Ornata V3

Razer Ornata V3 TKL

Razer Turret Keyboard Xbox One Edition

Asus ROG Harpe Ace AimLab Edition Gaming Mouse

Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse

Razer Turret Mouse Xbox One

Razer DeathAdder V2

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

Razer Naga Left-Handed

Razer Naga Pro

Dynamic Lighting isn’t all that’s available in the new build. Microsoft is also rolling out a “modernized” File Explorer powered by the Windows App SDK. The new File Explorer looks familiar, but it will now show recommended files at the top of the app when signed into an Azure Active Directory account, along with overhauled recent and favorites tabs.

The search bar and address bar are seeing changes as well. Your OneDrive sync status now shows up in the address bar, and File Explorer can recognize the difference between a local and cloud app so there’s no confusion.

