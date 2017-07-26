Windows Insiders can now jump ahead of the Fall Creators Update

Why it matters to you If you're the kind of Windows user that likes to stay one step ahead of the crowd, you'll want to opt in to test Redstone 4 as soon as possible.

At Build 2017, Microsoft confirmed that the Fall Creators Update for Windows 10 would be distributed to users before the end of the year. Now, there are signs that active development is coming to a close — and users who are part of the Insider program can opt in to preview the next big feature update, which has not yet been officially announced.

The Fall Creators Update is currently at the stage of development where builds that were previously part of the RS_PRERELEASE branch are now being transitioned over to the RS3_RELEASE branch, according to a report from Windows Supersite. This means that they are undergoing the final stages of internal testing ahead of their wide release.

From this point onward, fixing bugs and performance issues will be the priority, rather than adding new features. Members of the Insider program might not find that all too compelling, so they’re being given the option to skip ahead to the next update, which is known by the code name Redstone 4. Microsoft hasn’t offered up this opportunity for the three previous Windows 10 feature updates.

Apparently, only a limited number of Insider program members will be permitted to test out Redstone 4 at this time, according to comments published via the Windows Feedback Hub. It stands to reason that more and more users will be admitted as we get closer to the update’s expected spring 2018 release date.

Anyone that wants to opt in to this testing should open the Settings app, and navigate to the Windows Insider Program link in the Update & Security section. Using the dropdown menu labelled ‘What kind of content would you like to receive?’ select ‘Skip ahead to the next Windows release.’ The app will then advise you on whether or not there are any remaining spots for testers.

It’s worth remembering that Redstone 4 is very early pre-release software. Insider program members are used to builds sometimes being a little rough around the edges, but with so much work to do, things are likely to get even more unstable before they start to improve. Still, users who want to remain on the cutting edge of Windows 10 will want to opt in while there are still spots available.