XYZprinting’s da Vinci Nano is a cute plug-and-play 3D printer for the masses

The 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) hasn’t even kicked off yet, and already some exciting announcements are being made. The latest comes from leading 3D printer manufacturer XYZprinting, which is using the event to debut three new products.

Of these, the one we’re most hyped about is the da Vinci Nano, a $229 portable single-color, plug-and-play 3D printer that promises to lower the barrier to entry for those wanting to hop on the additive manufacturing bandwagon. In addition to a cutesy design (in some ways reminiscent of the friendly original 1984 Macintosh), it boasts features like auto-calibration and an autofeeding filament system to make it as easy to use as possible.

The device also comes packaged with an XYZmaker Mobile app, allowing users to print directly from their mobile devices (initially just tablets), via a Wi-Fi connection. In order to make it appeal to the education market, XYZprinting is setting up a microsite with teaching materials for use in school or the home.

In addition to the da Vinci Nano, XYZ is also unveiling a $3,999 full-color, fused filament fabrication (FFF) desktop 3D printer called the da Vinci Color AiO (no, we don’t know how to say its name — but we imagine it sounds a lot like an excited yell!). Aimed at a more professional audience than the Nano, the AiO boasts a combination of inkjet and color-absorbing PLA filament for creating whatever color filament you need for a tiny fraction of the cost of other multicolor printers.

“By seamlessly integrating an asymmetrical, full-color laser scanning unit, and a 360-degree rotating platform without compromising its full-color 3D printing capabilities, the da Vinci Color AiO has accomplished a feat that no other prosumer 3D printer manufacturer has,” XYZprinting U.S. director Vinson Chien told Digital Trends.

“[It also] provides a solution for designers who have not yet mastered the digital modeling skill-set needed to begin the production cycle. With the da Vinci Color AiO, they can full color scan prototypes and have a 3D file that is easy to modify.”

Finally, the company is hoping to snare some young future 3D printing fanatics with a $45 device called the da Vinci 3D Pen Cool, which allows youngsters (or, well, anyone) to add extra dimensions to their images with a 3D pen. Although earlier editions are already available through this company, this version has an extra temperature modification feature thrown in to improve safety.

All three products will be out later this year.