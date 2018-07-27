Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

23andMe wants to do more than showcase your family tree

Lulu Chang
By

23andMe will soon be doing a lot more with your DNA than providing a family tree. The home genetics company has teamed up with pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) with hopes of designing new drugs that could treat diseases like Parkinson’s, among others. Given 23andMe’s substantial genetic database provided by its 5 million customers, the company hopes that a partnership with GSK could provide the necessary data to develop effective therapies.

“Since the inception of 23andMe, our mission has been to help people access, understand and benefit from the human genome,” Anne Wojcicki, the company’s CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “Today, I am thrilled to announce that we are launching a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline to accelerate our ability to make those novel treatments and cures a reality.”

This collaboration marks the largest such effort to date in the home genetics testing space and hopes to leverage the bevy of data that companies like 23andMe and Ancestry.com have collected thanks to mail-in saliva tests. 23andMe is by far the most popular of these kits, which means it likely has the most to offer a pharmaceutical partner.

23andMe has said that they will ask customers whether or not they would like to participate in research before using their data, ensuring that adequate consent is attained in the process. “As always, if our customers do not want to participate in research, they can choose to opt out at any time,” Wojcicki wrote.

This isn’t the first time that 23andMe has attempted to utilize its genetic data for scientific purposes. As Wojcicki noted, the research team at the company has published more than 100 scientific papers, and in 2015, the team launched 23andMe Therapeutics “to develop novel treatments and cures based on genetic insights from the consented 23andMe community.” Of course, with the help of GSK, these treatments and cures are likely to go much further.

GSK has made a $300 million investment in 23andMe and as part of the partnership, the pharmaceutical giant will maintain exclusive rights to collaborate with 23andMe in order to develop drugs. “By working with GSK, we believe we will accelerate the development of breakthroughs,” Wojcicki said. “Our genetic research — powered by millions of customers who have agreed to contribute — combined with GSK’s expertise in drug discovery and development, gives us the best chance for success.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Growth slows during Facebook's 'critical year,' still reaches 2.5 billion
brain stimulation improve memory gettyimages 883861680 2
Emerging Tech

Zapping your brain while you sleep could actually improve your memory

Scientists have demonstrated a noninvasive overnight brain stimulation technique that can improve people's memories. Best of all? It won't even disturb your sleep! Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
reversing wrinkling balding mice mouse being held
Emerging Tech

Gene editing can reverse balding and wrinkling in mice — and maybe humans, too

Scientists have found a way to reverse wrinkled skin and hair loss in a mouse. The research could one day be used to halt some of the signs of aging in humans. Here's what they did.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dolphin lidar wearable img 20180715 111634688 hdr
Emerging Tech

This DIY wearable lets you see the world like a dolphin does

Lidar technology is most commonly associated with self-driving cars. This Lidar-powered wearable is a bit different, though, using the tech lets you experience life the way a dolphin would.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Astrobiologists think the moon might have hosted simple life-forms long ago

If we ever colonize the moon, we may not be the first life-forms to live there. At least, that’s the theory from researchers from Washington State University and the University of London.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
predicting policing weather forecasting gettyimages 767987195
Emerging Tech

New crime-predicting algorithm borrows from Apollo space mission tech

A new predictive policing algorithm owes a debt of gratitude to tech previously used in weather forecasting and the Apollo space missions. Here's how it could help crack down on crime.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
facebook twitter enough revenge porn congress
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s facial ID incorrectly identifies Congress members as criminals

Rather than identifying 28 members of Congress as members of the country's legislative branch, Amazon's Rekognition software instead classified these individuals as police suspects.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Atari 2600
Emerging Tech

Check out these cheesy TV ads for tech stuff from yesteryear

In stark contrast to today's marketing campaigns, ads for tech gear just a few decades ago were as basic as the products they proffered. We've found some of the best ads from yesteryear — many as cheesy as a fully loaded pizza.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tb glowing nanobots gettyimages 724234653
Emerging Tech

Tuberculosis is a killer, but scientists are fighting back with nanobots

Researchers at Brock University in Canada have developed microscopic nanobots capable of determining whether a blood sample contains the mutated bacteria for drug-resistant tuberculosis.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
CRISPR
Emerging Tech

CRISPR 101: A crash course on the gene editing tool that’s changing the world

Get ready to hear about CRISPR a lot - this medical trick with bacterial DNA is allowing scientists to use a whole new kind of DNA manipulation.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
guidesense
Emerging Tech

6 amazing examples of game-changing technology for the blind community

In the United States there are roughly 8.4 million people who are either blind have some other visual impairment. Here is some of the amazing game-changing technology designed to help them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lilium vtol personal jet aviation ready
Emerging Tech

Amazing future transports promise to supercharge our commutes

Bored of riding the bus to work? So are we. Fortunately, here are six of the amazing transportation modes of the future which mean your commute is about to get a whole lot more exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
virgin galactic spaceplane second test flight vss unity
Emerging Tech

Watch Virgin Galactic’s tourist spacecraft reach its highest altitude to date

Virgin Galactic nailed another test flight of its supersonic tourist spacecraft on Thursday. VSS Unity fired up its rocket motor and climbed to an altitude of 32 miles (50 km) — its highest to date.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
neural network space telescope hubble2
Emerging Tech

Mars is as near to Earth as it’s been in 15 years, so Hubble took some photos

For the past 28 years, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured some of the most iconic images of outer space. Now, as Mars and Saturn swung by Earth in recent months, the telescope snapped more beautiful images to add to the collection.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Facial recognition can help would-be moms find an egg donor who looks like them

When would-be parents consider an egg donor, one of the common questions often asked is, 'Will my child look like me?' A Spanish startup is using facial recognition to provide an answer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl