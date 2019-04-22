Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

How 3D printing has changed the world of prosthetic limbs forever

Luke Dormehl
By

When he was 13 years old, the age at which adolescents are entering their most awkwardly self-conscious teenage years, Christophe Debard had his leg amputated. Just a couple of years earlier, he had been a regular kid. Then came the cancer diagnosis at 12 and, about a year after that, the life-altering surgery to remove his right leg at the knee.

He was kitted out with a prosthesis and, although it fulfilled its role well in terms of helping him to move, that was only a small part of the solution. “When you are a teenager, it is not that easy to cope with the way people look at you,” Debard told Digital Trends. “Often people feel sorry for you.”

An incident such as this, unimaginable to most of us, is bound to be formative. Debard, however, did not let it define him — at least not in any negative way. Instead, it sparked an interest in rethinking prosthetics; not to hide them from sight by pretending that they’re not there, but to reimagine them as works of art in their own right. This triggered an interest in 3D printing, which makes all kinds of once-unthinkable design innovations not only possible, but affordable too.

christophe debard print my leg

Debard’s experiences eventually led to him creating a startup “Print My Leg,” which provides open-source blueprints for others who want to follow in his path. They allow others to create decorative prosthesis leg-pieces that they can make an extension of their own personalities: no different to getting a tattoo sleeve or choosing clothes that capture some aspect of your personality.

“When I wore my first open-source aesthetic — illuminated with a swoosh of Lumilor electroluminescent paint that created a glowing, eye-catching aesthetic — I noticed that kids began to approach me with a warm curiosity, rather than fear and discomfort,” Debard continued. “This is how it should be for all amputees, but still today most prosthetic devices are manually fabricated and costly.”

“Christophe Debard’s mission is to change the way people look at disabilities,” Lee Dockstader, director of Vertical Market Development at HP, whose Multi Jet Fusion technology plays a key role in the Print My Leg initiative, told Digital Trends. “Through his project, he’s creating an opportunity for creativity and personal expression of amputees through prosthetic covers, making them proud to wear and show them.”

Not the only project out there

Print My Leg is a great project. Fortunately, it’s not the only initiative in the world that’s seeking to do similar work.

3D printing has opened up new opportunities for prosthetics, and philanthropic organizations have been happy to support their development. Many of these initiatives have focused on children, the age Debard was when he lost his leg. 3D printing can be especially useful here, since children’s rapid growth means that they can quickly outgrow traditional prostheses. As a result, it’s necessary to replace them with a larger size version every couple of years. The lower costs associated with 3D printing make this a far better suited construction option.

The Cyborg Beast design files are available to download online under the Creative Commons license, meaning that anyone may create their own.

One example of a brilliant child-focused 3D printed prosthesis project is the wonderfully named Cyborg Beast. Founded by a Jorge Zuniga and his research group at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, Cyborg Beast focuses predominantly on hands and arm prostheses for kids, with the same philosophy concerning attention-grabbing bright colors that animates Print My Leg. The Cyborg Beast design files are available to download online under the Creative Commons license, meaning that anyone may create their own. To date, it has been downloaded tens of thousands of times and is worn by hundreds of people around the globe.

limbitless
Limbitless Solutions

Perhaps the highest profile project in this vein is Limbitless Solutions, a group that’s run out of the University of Central Florida by Albert Manero. Working with a team of engineering students, Limbitless Solutions creates 3D printed personalized bionics and prosthetic partial arms for kids with limb differences. Next to conventional electronic prosthetics, which cost tens of thousands of dollars, Limbitless’ creations cost only around $350 to create. (They can also be made available for free for those who need them, due to online donations.)

Having attracted high profile supporters including actor Robert Downey Jr. (who handed out an Iron Man-inspired prosthetic to a 7-year-old boy in 2015), the non-profit has created a wide range of pop culture prostheses inspired by everything from movies to video games.

“We started with a very simple prosthetic arm that could just open and close,” Limbitless Solutions’ director of production Dominique Courbin told Digital Trends when he appeared on our Digital Trends Live show late last year. “But due to popular demand and our own interest in improving the prosthetic, we began to create prosthetics that could create individual finger movement. But that created a very difficult technical problem for us to solve.”

In terms of motivation for the project, Courbin added that, “We always wanted to help empower the kids and enable them to reflect how awesome and heroic they are internally — and wear them on their sleeve.”

The golden age of prostheses?

Here in 2019, we may be entering a golden age for such 3D-printed prostheses. Technological breakthroughs open up the possibilities of printing with more materials than ever. No longer just plastic, it’s now possible to 3D print with just about any material imaginable, including hard metals like titanium. 3D printers are available in more places than ever as well; introducing open-source projects like Print My Leg to whole new audiences. Finally, breakthroughs in fine robot manipulation will make prostheses more capable, while new ways of carrying out three-dimensional scanning will make measuring and fitting them more accessible.

Breakthroughs in fine robot manipulation will make prostheses more capable.

“Continued improvements in application focused 3D scanning, prosthetic device software and end to end ordering systems that will help drive further adoption,” said Lee Dockstader at HP.

As for Christophe Debard, he sees this as just the start of the journey. “My goal is to make this customization process more widely accessible,” he said. “I would like to federate more people around this kind of altruistic project to create more design and to ease the process of making an aesthetic. For that reason, I am in the process in collaborating with e-NABLE, a movement and global network of volunteers who are using their 3D printers, design skills and personal time to create free 3D-printed upper-limb prosthetics for those in need — particularly in underserved communities.”

The next phase of the mission? To expand far beyond the relatively small number of people who currently have access to these tools. “At a global scope, I really hope to see more enablers come up with solutions to democratize the access to high quality prostheses and prosthetic devices,” he said.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet: Robots that eat landmines and clean your floors
Up Next

Geoengineering is risky and unproven, but soon it might be necessary
awesome tech you cant buy yet jet landmine robot feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robots that eat landmines and clean your floors

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
iss resupply mission science equipment 04 19 1
Emerging Tech

Resupply mission carries 7,600 pounds of scientific equipment to ISS

The Cygnus spacecraft has rendezvoused with the International Space Station as part of a months-long resupply mission. The craft will remain docked until July 23, while the crew take in the 7,600 pounds of research equipment it carried.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
titan methane lakes pia18432 16 1
Emerging Tech

Astronomers surprised to find deep lakes of methane on Titan

In the two years since the Cassini probe burned up in Saturn's rings, data from its recordings is still being analyzed. The latest research has shown that Saturn's largest moon, Titan, hosts deep liquid lakes of methane on its surface.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble 29 southern crab nebula heic1907a 1
Emerging Tech

Happy birthday, Hubble! Telescope celebrates with image of Southern Crab Nebula

In 1990 the Hubble Space Telescope was launched into low Earth orbit, where it has remained for nearly three decades collecting information about deep space. To celebrate its birthday, Hubble imaged the beautiful Southern Crab Nebula.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
superflare l dwarf star 198586 web 1
Emerging Tech

Star gives off superflare equal to 80 billion megatonnes of TNT. That’s a lot

A tiny star the size of Jupiter has been observed giving off a massive superflare 10 times more powerful than any flare from our Sun. The findings are raising questions about how much energy small stars can hold.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Dragon
Emerging Tech

SpaceX experiences problem during test, Crew Dragon capsule may have exploded

SpaceX has experienced a problem during the testing of its Crew Dragon capsule. During the engine test firing at Cape Canaveral yesterday afternoon, an unspecified anomaly occurred which lead to plumes of smoke rising from the test site.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hydrostor grid of the future feat
Emerging Tech

The grid of the future will be powered by … giant subterranean bagpipes?

In order to transition to a more renewable-focused energy system, we need to scale up our grid storage capacity --- and our existing methods aren't going to cut it. Could compressed air be the key?
Posted By Drew Prindle
israel beresheet landing live merlin 153384480 02bcd370 3ebe 47ad acd7 4d0784eefc35 jumbo 1
Emerging Tech

Beresheet crash caused by manual command, but reflector device may have survived

Details are emerging about what may have gone wrong with spacecraft Beresheet's failed moon landing. A manual command was entered which led to a chain reaction. But NASA still hopes to salvage use of its Laser Retroreflector Array device.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
sofia helium hydride detected heh v10 1
Emerging Tech

The oldest type of molecule in the universe has been located at last

A milestone in the development of the early universe was the combination of helium and hydrogen atoms into a molecule called helium hydride. But strangely enough, this ancient molecule has never been detected in space before now.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
messenger nasas mercury orbiting spacecraft ends 11 year mission with impact nasamessenger8
Emerging Tech

Mercury’s wobble as it spins reveals that it has an inner solid core

Scientists have long wondered what the inside of Mercury looks like, and they now have strong evidence that the planet has a large and solid metallic core. The data for the new findings was collected by the now-defunct MESSENGER mission.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
messier 62 hubble image comet or cluster
Emerging Tech

Gravitational forces at heart of Milky Way shaped this star cluster like a comet

Hubble has captured the stunning Messier 62 cluster. The cluster is warped, with a long tail which stretches out to form a shape like a comet. It is thought this distortion is due to Messier 62's proximity to the center of the galaxy.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
is lab grown meat real life or it just delicious fantasy cultured beef 02
Emerging Tech

Burgers are just the beginning: Embracing the future of lab-grown everything

You’ve almost certainly heard of the 'farm to fork' movement, but what about 'lab to table'? Welcome to the fast-evolving world of lab-grown meat. Is this the future of food as we know it?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Cilmeworks Plan to fight Climate Change | Troubleshooting Earth
Emerging Tech

Troubleshooting Earth

It’s no secret that humans are killing the planet. Some say it’s actually so bad that we’re hurtling toward a sixth major extinction event -- one which we ourselves are causing. But can technology help us undo the damage we’ve…
Posted By Nate Barrett
ocean cleanup project boyan slat interview bird plastic feat
Emerging Tech

Inside the Ocean Cleanup’s ambitious plan to rid the ocean of plastic waste

In 2013, Boyan Slat crowdfunded $2.2 million to fund the Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit organization that builds big, floating trash collectors and sets them out to sea, where they’re designed to autonomously gobble up garbage. The…
Posted By Dyllan Furness