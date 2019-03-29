Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

A.I. analyzes video to detect signs of cerebral palsy in infants

Dyllan Furness
By

An artificial intelligence algorithm capable of signaling early signs of neurodevelopment disorders in infants has been created by researchers in Finland and Italy. By analyzing conventional videos of infants, the algorithm can create “skeleton” videos, which depict a child’s movement in the form of a stick figure. The research could help in early detection of neurodevelopment disorders, such as cerebral palsy.

“Medical doctors have shown that observing special features in the spontaneous movements of infants may be the most accurate way to predict later development of cerebral palsy,” Sampsa Vanhatalo, a neurophysiologist at the University of Helsinki who led the study, told Digital Trends. “However, such visual analysis of infant movements by experts is always subjective, and it requires substantial training. Here, we showed for the first time that it is possible to extract infant movements from conventional video recordings. That is, we make skeleton videos, at a very high accuracy.”

The algorithm works by scanning a conventional video of an infant to detect certain poses and movement patterns. The algorithm uses a “pose estimation method” to generate a stick-man depiction of the infant. These movement patterns can then be analyzed to detect normal or unusual movements.

Children are typically diagnosed with cerebral palsy between the ages of six months and two years. However, early detection would allow doctors to begin to provide therapeutic interventions to alleviate the impact of the condition. A system that can help doctors detect early signs of the condition could offer children a jump start on treatment.

“A pose estimation method of this kind is like a Rosetta stone, which opens the world to myriad of A.I. solutions for advanced assessments, diagnostics, and monitoring of spontaneous infant behavior,” Vanhatalo said. “The first application would be to develop a diagnostic classifier of infant movements to be used in screening of at-risk infants that are not able to reach specialist attention. Indeed, most infants in this world live in areas or in conditions beyond the immediate reach of pertinent medical expertise.”

Vanhatalo partnered with researchers from the University of Pisa and Neuro Event Labs, a company that specializes in A.I.-based video analysis for medical purposes.

A paper detailing the research was published this month in the journal Acta Pediatrica.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

NASA’s Mars Helicopter is ready for the Red Planet after successful flight tests
women scientists of the manhattan project part 1
Emerging Tech

Hidden figures of the Manhattan Project: Meet the women behind the A-bomb (Part 1)

Participants of the Manhattan Project went on to win an impressive amount of Nobel Prizes, but the women scientists who worked along with them are often overlooked. They too had Ph.D.s in physics and chemistry but had few opportunities than…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
mcdonalds mobile order payment roll out mcdonald s
Emerging Tech

McDonald’s to use A.I. to tempt you into extra purchases at the drive-thru

The drive-thru menu boards at McDonald’s are going high-tech. The new displays incorporate artificial intelligence and will offer up extra items based on your current choices, and may even take the current weather into account.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
blendid robot smoothie maker
Emerging Tech

Smoothie-making robots are here to steal your Jamba Juice job

Want a custom smoothie made by a robot to your exact specifications? Of course you do. Fortunately, California startup Blendid is here to make that delicious science-fiction dream a reality.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
volunteers sent to bed for 60 days in offbeat space experiment nasa esa test
Emerging Tech

Volunteers sent to bed for 60 consecutive days in offbeat space experiment

Twenty-four volunteers went to bed earlier this week and won't be getting up again for two months. It's part of a space-related experiment to learn more about the impact of long periods of weightlessness on the human body.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tax Facebook to Save Journalism
Emerging Tech

Should we put a tax on Facebook to keep journalism alive?

Think of it like a carbon tax, which many countries impose on the oil industry to help clean up pollution. The United States should impose a similar mechanism on targeted advertising to counteract how the platforms amplify content that’s…
Posted By Timothy Karr
marine delivery drones test gliderairlaunchedfrom skyvan
Emerging Tech

U.S. Marines are testing single-use delivery drones for dropping off supplies

Move over, Amazon! The U.S. Marines are testing a drone delivery program of their own — only this one involves disposable drones, designed for dropping off supplies wherever they're required.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Women Scientists of the Manhattan Project
Emerging Tech

In the race for an atomic bomb, women scientists couldn't afford to be ignored

Participants of the Manhattan Project went on to win an impressive amount of Nobel Prizes, but the women scientists who worked along with them are often overlooked. They too had Ph.D.s in physics and chemistry but had few opportunities than…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
ablechair wheelchair transform zsgj8wc4
Emerging Tech

AbleChair wheelchair switches from seated to standing — and everything between

AbleChair is a new smartphone-controlled wheelchair that’s able to transform into a range of different positions and configurations -- it's like the accessibility version of Optimus Prime.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
handle boston dynamics warehouse video screen shot 2019 03 28 at 19 51 43
Emerging Tech

Boston Dynamics builds the warehouse robot of Jeff Bezos’ dreams

Handle may not be the most well known of Boston Dynamics' robots, but it could well be the most practical. Check it out as it proves itself to be the most enthusiastic warehouse worker ever.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Mars helicopter
Emerging Tech

NASA’s Mars Helicopter is ready for the Red Planet after successful flight tests

NASA’s Mars 2020 mission is heading toward the final stages of preparation after the space agency said it had completed the maiden test flight of its autonomous Mars Helicopter, which is set to take flight over the Red Planet.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tarsier goggles vr education
Emerging Tech

VR tool lets you see the world through the eyes of an endangered primate

Researchers at Dartmouth College have developed a virtual reality system that gives it wearers a sense of what it’s like to see the world through the highly specialized eyes of an endangered tarsier.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
a i spots thousands of unidentified craters on the moon
Emerging Tech

NASA scientists want to send a cave-diving rover to the moon

Moon Diver would hitch a ride on a rocket in the mid-2020s and touch down a few hundred feet from one of the moon’s deep pits on the Sea of Tranquility basin. A smaller rover, Axel, would then rappel hundreds of feet into the large pits…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Emerging Tech

The Women Scientists of the Manhattan Project

Posted By Nate Barrett
samsung fire extinguisher vase screen shot 2019 03 29 at 16 10 24
Emerging Tech

Samsung’s flower vase doubles as a throwable fire extinguisher

Samsung doesn't just make TVs and smartphones, you know! One of the South Korean company's latest products is a Samsung-branded flower vase which doubles as a throwable fire extinguisher.
Posted By Luke Dormehl